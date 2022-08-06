Dhaka Nagar Paribahanb service quality falls for corruption: Passengers

People have various complaints against the drivers and countermen of the 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan', a city-centric public transport service plying from Ghatarchar to Kanchpur which was launched as part of the government's bus route rationalization initiative.

The service has become very popular among commuters within very short time since its inception. But, the service quality of the public transport is deteriorating day by day due to some misdeeds of drivers, helpers and countermen.

Many regular commuters of the service complained that transport workers are violating rules and regulations by frequently picking up and dropping passengers everywhere in addition to certain stops. They take fare from those passengers

illegally bypassing counter tickets.

Visiting different counters and travelling with the service it was found that buses were seen picking up passengers without tickets outside the counter. These ticketless passengers were paying the fare to the bus drivers or helpers while getting off the buses.

When asked what they do with the money collected from the passengers directly, the bus drivers or the helpers could not give any proper answer.

A BRTC double-decker bus runs under the service took some passengers from Jatiya Press Club as there is no ticket counter of the service in Press Club area.

Delwar Hossain, a passenger boarded from the press club, told the Daily Observer, "I am going to Kanchpur and as there is no counter of the service at Paltan and Press Club area so I haven't been able to collect any ticket. Now I travelling as ticketless and I will pay to the driver while getting off from the bus."

"Besides, many passengers don't know about tickets and ticket counters. Like other buses, passengers try to board on buses and maximum time drivers and helpers allow these ticketless passengers for the sake of their extra benefits," he added.

Delwar Hossain also said, "I have never seen any ticket checker on the route and the drivers are taking the opportunity."

Keeping him anonymous, a bus driver of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan said, "Sometimes we take passengers without tickets from those places where there is no ticket counter. They (ticketless passengers) willingly pay us as fare and we never force them to ride and pay us."

Meanwhile, the countermen are often cheating with passengers by misusing student tickets. Sometimes, they give student tickets to the passengers taking full amount of fare.

Nasir Hossain boarded the BRTC bus of Nagar Paribahan after buying a ticket from Mohammadpur counter. He paid the fare of Jhigatla from that counter Tk10. But when he boarded the bus, he noticed that he was given a 'student' ticket worth Tk5 from the counter. The same incident happened to another passenger who bought the ticket from the same counter in the same bus.

However, when asked the countermen of Mohammadpur about these complaints and irregularities, he denied the matter.

Same incidents were also come to notice at Science Lab counter. Half price 'student' tickets were available to several general passengers from the Science Lab counter. Although none of them were students.

Regarding these corruptions and irregularities, Science Lab countermen said that he only gave half price tickets to the students. But he does not know anything about giving half price special ticket from general passenger with full fare.

At the same time, a female passenger of the BRTC double-decker bus complained and said that when she asked for a 'student' ticket at the counter of Dhanmondi-15 area, she was told from the counter that there are no student tickets on Saturdays. So the student bought a full fare ticket like normal passengers.

If special half-price tickets are closed for students on Saturdays, how did those tickets get in the hands of general passengers? - asked the student.

Faruk Hossain, line in-charge of Ghatarchar to Kanchpur route of Nagar Paribahan said, "I have not noticed anything like this. But for the past few days I have been receiving some complaints. I will inform it to the concerned authority."

Once it was difficult to find a bus of the service by waiting for a long period due to crises of buses. However, the situation has improved somewhat at present. If the irregularities of drivers, helpers and countermen of the service could be stopped than it would be a desirable public transport for the city dwellers.













