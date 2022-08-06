Video
Supply worries remain despite big drop in global food prices

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

Food prices dropped significantly in July, marking the fifth consecutive monthly decline since hitting record highs earlier in the year in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said Friday.
The UN agency has published its latest Food Price Index, the barometer that tracks monthly changes in the international prices of five food commodities: cereals, vegetable oils, dairy products, meat, and sugar.
The index averaged 140.9 points in July, nearly nine points down from June. The decline was led by double-digit percentage drops in the cost of vegetable oils but also cereals - with the recent UN-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports a contributing factor.
The decline in food commodity prices from very high levels is welcome, especially when seen from a food access viewpoint, Maximo Torero, FAO chief economist, said.
"However, many uncertainties remain, including high fertiliser prices that can impact future production prospects and farmers' livelihoods, a bleak global economic outlook, and currency movements, all of which pose serious strains for global food security," he added.
In July, FAO's Vegetable Price Index decreased by 19.2 percent compared to June, marking a 10-month low. International quotations for all oil types fell, with palm oil prices declining due to prospects of ample export availability out of Indonesia, for example.
Sunflower oil prices also dropped markedly amid subdued global import demand despite continued logistical uncertainties in the Black Sea region. Vegetable oil values were also pushed down by lower crude oil prices.    -UNB


