3 killed in road accidents in 2 districts

At least three people were killed another four were injured in separate road accidents in Sylhet and Jamalpur on Friday.

Our Sylhet Correspondent added that a man and his daughter were killed on Friday as the car carrying them fell into a canal along Sylhet-Tamabil highway at Jaintapur in Sylhet, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rubel Ahmed, 35, from Shibpur upazila in Narsingdi and his daughter

Rahi Akter Adori, said Golam Dastagir, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jaintapur Police Station.

Rubel's wife Kajal Akter, 30, her brother Rasel Ahmed, 48 and his wife Anika Akter, 30 sustained injuries in the accident. They were admitted to MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital in Sylhet.

The family was heading toward Jaflong from Sylhet on a sight-seeing tour, said the OC.

Rasel, who was driving the car, lost control of it as they reached a bridge near Lakshmipur area around 9:30am and the vehicle fell into the roadside canal.

The locals managed to rescue the five injured passengers from the vehicle but doctors at Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex announced Rahi dead on arrival.

Later, Rubel was declared dead when taken to MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital, said OC Golam Dastagir.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy and the highway police have been informed to recover the vehicle from the canal, said the OC.

Our Jamalpur Correspondent added that a cyclist named Shamim Mia was killed after being hit by a microbus in Jamalpur's Melandah.

The accident happened on Friday morning at Konamalanch Mudibari intersection of Jamalpur-Madarganj highway.

The deceased Shamim is the son of Badiuzzaman of Telipara village of Phulkoncha union. He was a mason by profession.

According to locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Melandah Police Station MM Moinul Islam said that the 28-year-old Shamim who was going to work at Mahiramkul on a bicycle around 10:00am. When he reached Mudibari junction of Konamalanch, a speeding microbus from Jamalpur hit his bicycle leaving him dead on the spot. Later the locals seized the microbus.

The OC also said that no complaint has been received from the family yet. Legal action will be taken if any complaint is received.











