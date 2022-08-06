Buses spewing black exhaust in city serious threat to health, environ



Buses without fitness spread black smoke in city poses serious threat to dwellers. The photo was taken from Gulistan on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The situation is not under control despite having the High Court's nine directives which were issued on January 13, 2020, even on November 24 in the same year, the court once again ordered the respective authorities to take steps when the respective concerned bodies did not respond.

So far there has not been a single incident that shows that this order from the highest judicial body of the country has been executed.

The Daily Observer has talked with environment experts and government officials to know what steps should be taken to prevent such black smoke from vehicles and if they have any plan so far.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), is responsible for checking fitness and issuing certificates of the vehicles.

So, this correspondent approached BRTA Assistant Director (fitness section), Morshedul Alam to know what is the matter behind such black smoke, he claimed that diesel-powered heavy vehicles usually emit black smoke especially when the engine oil is not changed timely and the engine is not properly maintained.

But counting his statement many experts think that the vehicles running without fitness are not only responsible for this black smoke, but even a large number of fitness certified vehicles also produce black smoke.

While asked about rules and regulations about controlling black smoke, Alam said that the government had a crackdown on black smoke in 2003 since then they are monitoring and testing the presence of black smoke in vehicles.

"Since then we have been controlling such a situation of black smoke emission but the problem is we have limited manpower and equipment to test vehicles," he added.

Talking about one of reasons behind black smoke emission, he noted that if vehicles are not sent to servicing centre for three months it can emit black smoke.

"Most of the vehicles do not go for servicing in every three months. So that means such vehicles can emit black smoke despite having a fit certificate," He insisted.

Talking with the Daily Observer, Stamford University Department of Environmental Science Chairman Dr Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder, said that poorly maintained vehicles are behind the emission of black smoke causing serious bad impact on the environment.

He said that not only are vehicles running without fitness, even a large number of fitness certified vehicles are also producing black smoke.

"It affects the climate by absorbing heat and warming the surroundings as a result, leading to accelerated melting over ice and snow covered surfaces. In addition, vehicles emit carbon dioxide, the most common greenhouse gas," he said.

When asked about the environment Mister Md Shahab Uddin, if his ministry has any plan to control this black smoke, responding to this query, he said that the government is going to implement a project titled 'Bangladesh Environment Sustainability and Transformation ( Best)' a five-years long project will start from 2022 to June 2027.

The aim of the project is to strengthen the capacity of the government of Bangladesh in environmental management and to pilot new mechanisms to promote green investments in integrated sectors.

"This project will focus on basically four components including environment governance and infrastructure, green financing for air pollution control, vehicle emission control, and e-waste management infrastructure," he said while talking with this correspondent.

However, Sanjoy Kumar Bhoumik, Additional Secretary (Environment, Forest and Climate Change) said that the project is in a primary stage (draft), and the respective ministries and departments are seeking suggestions from other ministries including Planning Ministry.

"I think this project will help us in strengthening the Ministry's Environmental management works and also would ensure a healthy and sound atmosphere if this project gets approval," he said.

A recent report by Dhaka University's Air Quality Research and Monitoring Centre identified black smoke and fumes from run-down vehicles as the top emitter, which is reportedly liable for 50 per cent of the air pollution.

Amid this situation, if we review the latest data from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority ( BRTA), that shows that currently, the total number of fitness expired vehicles around the country 5,00,000 and the number is increasing at a rate of 20-30 per cent every day.

The same research study, conducted in 2019, shows that there are 1.6 million registered vehicles in Dhaka.









