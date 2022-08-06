Video
Youth will elevate country's status following Sheikh Kamal's ideals, hopes PM

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday hoped that the young generation would groom themselves following the ideals, principles, work procedure and directives of freedom fighter Sheikh Kamal to elevate Bangladesh's status further not only at home but also across the global.
"Freedom Fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal had left behind ideals, principles, work
procedure and directives for us. I wish that ranging from the country's little children to the youth generation would groom themselves following Sheikh Kamal," she said.
 The Premier expressed this optimism while distributing Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award-2022  at a ceremony in city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, organised to mark the 73rd birth anniversary of Freedom Fighter Shaheed captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
She joined the ceremony as chief guest virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban this morning.
 Sheikh Hasina said, "We can improve the status of Bangladesh further not only at home but also at the international level by developing our talent and thinking, I want our sons and daughters to work in the same way."
 With State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel in the chair, Secretary of the Ministry Mesbah Uddin delivered the welcome address.
 Awami League Youth and Sports Affairs Secretary and noted sports organizer Harunur Rashid and legendary percussionist and musician Kazi Hablu, founding member of the Spandan Shilpi Gosthi established by Sheikh Kamal,  also spoke reminiscing the life and visionary works of Sheikh Kamal in sports, music and other areas.  
 At the outset of the ceremony, a video documentary on the life and works of Sheikh Kamal titled "Ek Alor Pather Jatri (A Traveler of the Road of Light)" was screened.
The Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of a pictorial souvenir titled "the Embodiment of Enlightened Youth" highlighting the life and works of Sheikh Kamal.    -BSS


