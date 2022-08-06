Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fuel prices go up again

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Special Correspondent

The government has hiked the price of liquid fuel including diesel, octane, petrol and kerosene through an executive order. The new prices will come into effect from Friday midnight.
According to the new price chart the price of per liter diesel and kerosene would be sold at Tk 114, however, the price of octane would be Tk 135 per liter and petrol at Tk 130 per liter.
The government had last raised the prices of diesel and kerosene to Tk 80 per litre from Tk 65 on November 4, 2021.
"To offset this loss we have to consider the adjustment in the fuel price. Neighboring India has already adjusted the price by raising Rs 50 per litre", State Minister Nasrul Hamid said at the release.
The minister further said the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has been incurring a loss of Tk 800 crore per day.
"We have been seeing an uptrend in the price of oil for six-seven months. The oil that we used to buy for $70-$71 has now become $171 and it's always going up," he said in an audio message.
"Using our own money, we have been giving subsidies. We have to go for (oil) price adjustments," he added.
Highlighting the worldwide rise in oil prices, the state minister said, "Countries have taken various steps due to the rise in oil prices. They adjusted the price of oil. As far as neighbouring India is concerned, they have increased prices by Rs 35 to Rs 50 per litre for various oils."
He also hinted that the price of gas and electricity would increase soon.
About electricity, Nasrul said, "64 per cent of our power plants are run by local gas. The amount of gas from our wells has been decreasing day by day."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian trip wasn't to change status quo: Pelosi
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit: foreign ministry
Push for initiatives to shore up energy security
Tangail Bus Robbery, Rape 2 more suspects arrested
Dhaka Nagar Paribahanb service quality falls for corruption: Passengers
Supply worries remain despite big drop in global food prices
Promises given to road crash protestors vanish into thin air
3 killed in road accidents in 2 districts


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka roads
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft