Fuel prices go up again

The government has hiked the price of liquid fuel including diesel, octane, petrol and kerosene through an executive order. The new prices will come into effect from Friday midnight.

According to the new price chart the price of per liter diesel and kerosene would be sold at Tk 114, however, the price of octane would be Tk 135 per liter and petrol at Tk 130 per liter.

The government had last raised the prices of diesel and kerosene to Tk 80 per litre from Tk 65 on November 4, 2021.

"To offset this loss we have to consider the adjustment in the fuel price. Neighboring India has already adjusted the price by raising Rs 50 per litre", State Minister Nasrul Hamid said at the release.

The minister further said the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has been incurring a loss of Tk 800 crore per day.

"We have been seeing an uptrend in the price of oil for six-seven months. The oil that we used to buy for $70-$71 has now become $171 and it's always going up," he said in an audio message.

"Using our own money, we have been giving subsidies. We have to go for (oil) price adjustments," he added.

Highlighting the worldwide rise in oil prices, the state minister said, "Countries have taken various steps due to the rise in oil prices. They adjusted the price of oil. As far as neighbouring India is concerned, they have increased prices by Rs 35 to Rs 50 per litre for various oils."

He also hinted that the price of gas and electricity would increase soon.

About electricity, Nasrul said, "64 per cent of our power plants are run by local gas. The amount of gas from our wells has been decreasing day by day."









