Gauff thwarts Osaka fight-back to reach San Jose WTA quarter-finals



Coco Gauff reacts against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Spartan Tennis Complex on August 04, 2022 in San Jose, California. photo: AFP

The 18-year-old, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open in June, needed just one break of serve to seize the first set 6-4 in the blockbuster encounter.

With booming serves and matching ground strokes, she then roared to a 5-1 lead in the second set.

But the Japanese superstar, unseeded in her first tournament since an opening-round exit at Roland Garros, didn't go down without a fight.

She saved match points -- all on her own serve, before Gauff was finally able to serve it out.

Down 5-1 and 0-40, Osaka uncorked a string of big serves that kept Gauff at bay. Gauff would get one more chance in that game but hit a backhand service return into the net before Osaka fired her first ace of the match for a game point on the way to a hold of serve.

Osaka recouped a break in the next game and survived triple match point again in the next game to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Gauff finally held her nerve after a double fault to make it 30-30, winning the next two points, including a 104 mph second serve on match point to seal the win.

"Even though I was up 5-1 and 40-0 I knew I didn't have the match in the bag yet and obviously she proved that," Gauff said.

"Whenever you play Naomi she can play lights-out tennis. I feel like maybe two of the match points I had an actual shot on.

"Other than that, ace, ace, unreturnable, winner," Gauff said with a laugh.

"So, I wasn't, like, too mad," Gauff said. "I was just like, eventually it will calm down and if it doesn't calm down then it's probably not my day.

It was, and sixth-seeded Gauff advanced to a quarter-final clash with second-seed Paula Badosa of Spain.

In other second-round action, unseeded American Shelby Rogers toppled top-seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and ninth-seed Veronika Kudermetova made it through to the quarters. Sabalenka beat American Caroline Dolehide 4-7, 6-1, 7-5 and Kudermetova topped American Claire Liu 6-2, 7-5. -AFP















