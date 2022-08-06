Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gauff thwarts Osaka fight-back to reach San Jose WTA quarter-finals

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

Coco Gauff reacts against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Spartan Tennis Complex on August 04, 2022 in San Jose, California. photo: AFP

Coco Gauff reacts against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Spartan Tennis Complex on August 04, 2022 in San Jose, California. photo: AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, AUG 5: American teenager Coco Gauff built a big lead early then had to dig deep late for a 6-4, 6-4 victory over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka Thursday at the WTA hardcourt tournament in San Jose, California.
The 18-year-old, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open in June, needed just one break of serve to seize the first set 6-4 in the blockbuster encounter.
With booming serves and matching ground strokes, she then roared to a 5-1 lead in the second set.
But the Japanese superstar, unseeded in her first tournament since an opening-round exit at Roland Garros, didn't go down without a fight.
She saved match points -- all on her own serve, before Gauff was finally able to serve it out.
Down 5-1 and 0-40, Osaka uncorked a string of big serves that kept Gauff at bay. Gauff would get one more chance in that game but hit a backhand service return into the net before Osaka fired her first ace of the match for a game point on the way to a hold of serve.
Osaka recouped a break in the next game and survived triple match point again in the next game to cut the deficit to 5-4.
Gauff finally held her nerve after a double fault to make it 30-30, winning the next two points, including a 104 mph second serve on match point to seal the win.
"Even though I was up 5-1 and 40-0 I knew I didn't have the match in the bag yet and obviously she proved that," Gauff said.
"Whenever you play Naomi she can play lights-out tennis. I feel like maybe two of the match points I had an actual shot on.
"Other than that, ace, ace, unreturnable, winner," Gauff said with a laugh.
"So, I wasn't, like, too mad," Gauff said. "I was just like, eventually it will calm down and if it doesn't calm down then it's probably not my day.
It was, and sixth-seeded Gauff advanced to a quarter-final clash with second-seed Paula Badosa of Spain.
In other second-round action, unseeded American Shelby Rogers toppled top-seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-3.
Fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and ninth-seed Veronika Kudermetova made it through to the quarters. Sabalenka beat American Caroline Dolehide 4-7, 6-1, 7-5 and Kudermetova topped American Claire Liu 6-2, 7-5.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia's Dennis strikes gold in Commonwealth Games time trial
Man Utd's troubled transfer window clouds Ten Hag's prospects
Australia's Titmus clinches freestyle treble at C’wealths
Broadbell cruises to Commonwealth hurdles gold as Australia seal cycling double
Gauff thwarts Osaka fight-back to reach San Jose WTA quarter-finals
9 sports personalities, 2 organisations get Sheikh Kamal NSC Award
BCB to show cause Shakib for Betting advertisement
New Zealand edge Netherlands in first T20 clash


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka roads
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft