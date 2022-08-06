9 sports personalities, 2 organisations get Sheikh Kamal NSC Award

Nine sports personalities and two organisations on Friday received the prestigious Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council (NSC) Award in 2022.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina distributed the Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award-2022 among the nine sports personalities and two organisations in seven categories this morning.

The premier joined the award distribution ceremony virtually in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The programme organised to mark the 73rd birth anniversary of Freedom Fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, handed over the awards among the recipients on behalf of the premier.

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth and Sports nominated nine sports personalities and two organisations in seven categories for the prestigious Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council (NSC) Award-2022.

Veteran sports organiser Harunur Rashid received life-time award while Liton Kumar Das (cricket), Abdullah Hel Baki (shooting) and Mollah Sabira Sultana (weightlifting) were given the awards in sport personality category.

The other award recipients are:-

Emerging athletes: Diya Siddique (Archery) and Mohammad Shariful Islam (Cricket).

Sports organiser: Saidur Rahman Patel and Nazma Shamim.

Sports association/federation/sports organisation: Bangladesh Olympic Association.

Sports sponsor: Green Delta Insurance Company Limited.

Sports journalist: Kashinath Bashak.

Each award winner received Taka one lakh, a crest and certificate.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports introduced the award for the first time last year on the occasion of Sheikh Kamal's birth anniversary.

The nominees for this award have been finalized after being scrutinized by the concerned committee in the light of specific criteria for recognition of their outstanding contribution to sports.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports officially began to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal for the first time in 2020 and the Cabinet Division decided to celebrate his birthday on August 5 as an 'Ka' classified day nationally following the recommendation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. -BSS











