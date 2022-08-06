Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

9 sports personalities, 2 organisations get Sheikh Kamal NSC Award

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225

Nine sports personalities and two organisations on Friday received the prestigious Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council (NSC) Award in 2022.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina distributed the Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award-2022 among the nine sports personalities and two organisations in seven categories this morning.
The premier joined the award distribution ceremony virtually in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium from her official residence Ganabhaban.
The programme organised to mark the 73rd birth anniversary of Freedom Fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, handed over the awards among the recipients on behalf of the premier.  
Earlier, the Ministry of Youth and Sports nominated nine sports personalities and two organisations in seven categories for the prestigious Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council (NSC) Award-2022.
Veteran sports organiser Harunur Rashid received life-time award while Liton Kumar Das (cricket), Abdullah Hel Baki (shooting) and Mollah Sabira Sultana (weightlifting) were given the awards in sport personality category.
The other award recipients are:-
Emerging athletes: Diya Siddique (Archery) and Mohammad Shariful Islam (Cricket).
Sports organiser: Saidur Rahman Patel and Nazma Shamim.
Sports association/federation/sports organisation: Bangladesh Olympic Association.
Sports sponsor: Green Delta Insurance Company Limited.
Sports journalist: Kashinath Bashak.
Each award winner received Taka one lakh, a crest and certificate.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports introduced the award for the first time last year on the occasion of Sheikh Kamal's birth anniversary.
The nominees for this award have been finalized after being scrutinized by the concerned committee in the light of specific criteria for recognition of their outstanding contribution to sports.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports officially began to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal for the first time in 2020 and the Cabinet Division decided to celebrate his birthday on August 5 as an 'Ka' classified day nationally following the recommendation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.      -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia's Dennis strikes gold in Commonwealth Games time trial
Man Utd's troubled transfer window clouds Ten Hag's prospects
Australia's Titmus clinches freestyle treble at C’wealths
Broadbell cruises to Commonwealth hurdles gold as Australia seal cycling double
Gauff thwarts Osaka fight-back to reach San Jose WTA quarter-finals
9 sports personalities, 2 organisations get Sheikh Kamal NSC Award
BCB to show cause Shakib for Betting advertisement
New Zealand edge Netherlands in first T20 clash


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka roads
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft