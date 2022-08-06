Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB to show cause Shakib for Betting advertisement

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

BCB to show cause Shakib for Betting advertisement

BCB to show cause Shakib for Betting advertisement

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will send a show cause notice to ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to take part in the advertisement of a Betting company.
Shakib, the Test captain of Bangladesh has formally signed a formal agreement with Bet Winner News and the announcement itself was made by the left -handed all-rounder on his official Facebook page.
The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said Shakib's activities annoyed him to an extent that he is not ready to spare him this time around. But at the same time, he said the board will give the Test captain a chance to clear his position before taking any decision.
"There are two things here. First, there is no question to give him permission. We'll never allow anything about Betting. That means, we didn't give permission. The number two is, we have to know if the agreement has been made at all," Papon said on Thursday.
The BCB will investigate the matter first and its Legal Department will ask Shakib about the contract. If they get his mistake in the investigation, the BCB will notice him.
"The matter was raised in today's meeting. We have said that this is not possible in any way, how it happens! I have told the legal team to find out if it really happened. I told them to know the matter immediately. The notice will be served if we find any such thing. The board will not accept it in any way," he added.
On Tuesday night, Shakib announced the official partnership with Bet News on Facebook and wrote, 'Dear fans. I am proud to announce the formal agreement with Bet News. "
"Bet Winner is the only source of the sports news. If you always want to be with the trend and get very important match analysis and the highlights, Bet Winner News is for you."
The BCB's law said strictly that they can't be associated with any Betting company. Not only the board, Betting is completely banned as per Bangladesh law.
"It is not just the cricket board, but the law of Bangladesh doesn't allow Betting. This is definitely a serious issue. That's why we need to look into the matter without relying on just a Facebook post. You have to find out what really happened. If this is true, the board will definitely take a stern action," the BCB chief remarked.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Australia's Dennis strikes gold in Commonwealth Games time trial
Man Utd's troubled transfer window clouds Ten Hag's prospects
Australia's Titmus clinches freestyle treble at C’wealths
Broadbell cruises to Commonwealth hurdles gold as Australia seal cycling double
Gauff thwarts Osaka fight-back to reach San Jose WTA quarter-finals
9 sports personalities, 2 organisations get Sheikh Kamal NSC Award
BCB to show cause Shakib for Betting advertisement
New Zealand edge Netherlands in first T20 clash


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka roads
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft