

BCB to show cause Shakib for Betting advertisement

Shakib, the Test captain of Bangladesh has formally signed a formal agreement with Bet Winner News and the announcement itself was made by the left -handed all-rounder on his official Facebook page.

The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said Shakib's activities annoyed him to an extent that he is not ready to spare him this time around. But at the same time, he said the board will give the Test captain a chance to clear his position before taking any decision.

"There are two things here. First, there is no question to give him permission. We'll never allow anything about Betting. That means, we didn't give permission. The number two is, we have to know if the agreement has been made at all," Papon said on Thursday.

The BCB will investigate the matter first and its Legal Department will ask Shakib about the contract. If they get his mistake in the investigation, the BCB will notice him.

"The matter was raised in today's meeting. We have said that this is not possible in any way, how it happens! I have told the legal team to find out if it really happened. I told them to know the matter immediately. The notice will be served if we find any such thing. The board will not accept it in any way," he added.

On Tuesday night, Shakib announced the official partnership with Bet News on Facebook and wrote, 'Dear fans. I am proud to announce the formal agreement with Bet News. "

"Bet Winner is the only source of the sports news. If you always want to be with the trend and get very important match analysis and the highlights, Bet Winner News is for you."

The BCB's law said strictly that they can't be associated with any Betting company. Not only the board, Betting is completely banned as per Bangladesh law.

"It is not just the cricket board, but the law of Bangladesh doesn't allow Betting. This is definitely a serious issue. That's why we need to look into the matter without relying on just a Facebook post. You have to find out what really happened. If this is true, the board will definitely take a stern action," the BCB chief remarked. -BSS





















