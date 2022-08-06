Video
Tamim in 8k ODI run's elite club as first Bangladesh batter

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (L) plays a shot as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva (R) looks on during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on August 5, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal becomes first Bangladesh batter to score 8,000 ODI runs. He achieved the feat in his 229th match.
He started batting on 7,943 on Friday and it was the 5th ball of the 24th over of Bangladesh batting innings, delivered by Sikandar Raza, Tamim sent the ball to the thirdman for a boundary to reach the rare-some landmark.
Tamim, 33, reached the milestone of 5k, 6k and 7k runs as Bangladesh's first batter too. He is now bagging 8,005 ODI runs as the opener got out on 62 off 88 against Zimbabwe in the series starter picking up the 54th fifty. Shakib Al Hasan is next leading Bangladesh scorer with 6,755 runs.
He becomes the 33rd batter in the World to score 8,000 ODI runs and 20th among the Asians. Tamim is the ninth among openers to enter the elite club after Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chris Gayle, Adam Gilchrist, Sourav Ganguli, Desmond Heinds, Sayeed Anowar and Hashin Amla.
Sachin, one of the all time greats, is the leading run getter of the format, who piled up 15320 ODI runs.





