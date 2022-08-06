Poor bowling, sloppy fielding result in Bangladesh's defeat despite big total



Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia (L) jumps over a Bangladesh fielder as he run between the wickets with Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere (2nd R) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club on August 5, 2022. photo: AFP

Zimbabwe stand-in skipper Regis Chakabva came to toss as the regular captain Craig Ervine ruled out of the game for injury.

Hosts however, won the toss and decided to chase. Bangladesh welcomed the decision as they got a slow and steady magical start from their opening pair combining skipper Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das. They remained undivided until the 26th over to accrue 119 runs together in anticipation of Tamim's departure on 62 off 88 with nine boundaries. It was the 54th half century of the dashing opener and became the first Bangladesh batter to score 8,000 ODI runs.

Tamim's departure brought Anamul Haque Bijoy in the middle, who came to bat in an ODI after three years. He stood 52-run 2nd wicket's partnership with Liton before Liton leaving the ground due to cramp on leg. The man in form was batting on 81 off 89 when he was leaving the ground on stretcher.

Bijoy then got Mr. Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim to pair with and the wicketkeeper duo hammered host's bowlers on the way to their 96-run joint venture. Bijoy was the 2nd and last Bangladesh batter to get out, who hit six boundaries sent the ball out of the park in three occasions to hoard 73 off 62. It was the 4th ODI fifty for Bijoy.

Mushi also completed a half century as the 4th Bangladesh batter, who remained unbeaten on 52 off 49 with five fours while Mahmudulla was on 20 off 12 as Bangladesh posted mammoth 303 for two on the board from stipulated 50 overs.

Bangladesh can be critical for their slog overs as they managed 90 runs only from their last 10 overs despite having nine wickets at hand!

Sikandar Raza and debutant Victor Nyauchi shared Bangladesh wickets between them.

Chasing enormous 304-run's target, hosts lost both the openers in first two overs. Chakabva departed on two while Tarisai Musakanda went on four. Wessly Madhevere got run out scoring 19. But the game took u-turn after that collapse as twice centuries from Innocent Kaia and Sikandar Raza made chase easy.

The epic 193-run joint venture between them took home team to close to match as Kaia got out on 110 off 122. The stalwart by dint of couple of lives, hit 11 boundaries and two over boundaries during his maiden ODI ton. Raza also got two lives and was right on the money finish the game, who remained unbeaten on 135 off 109 with eight fours and six sixes as Zimbabwe reached on 307 for five from 48.2 overs.

In his tinny innings of 24 off 19, Luke Jongwe also got an easy life.

Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mosaddek Hossain and Mehidy Miraz shared one wicket each for Bangladesh.

The 2nd match of the series is scheduled to held tomorrow while the 3rd and the final clash is set for August 10.









