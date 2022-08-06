Fakhrul pays tribute to Tagore 81st Death Anniv

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of his 81st death anniversary.

Fakhrul paid the tribute at a press release on Friday.

Fakhrul said, "Rabindranath Tagore is one of the best writers in Bengali literature and in the international arena. At the same time he is a Poet, novelist, short story writer, dramatist, essayist, linguist, song writer and composer."

"Rabindranath Tagore immortalizes our social, cultural, political and economical issues through his writing. I believe that his works will forever inspire people to love humanity and patriotism", he also said.

"Rabindranath Tagore played key role to promote Bengali literature to the international arena through his powerful writing," BNP Secretary General added.