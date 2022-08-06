Fourth agricultural revolution 4.0 transforms farming: Study

Agriculture and industry are tied up and both are complementary to each other. The fourth industrial revolution is an advanced digital technology, it focuses an opportunity that could change the environment in the way human think and work, says experts.

The term "agriculture 4.0," known as "the fourth agricultural revolution," refers to the anticipate changes brought on by new technologies, particularly the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to better integrate robotics into planning and production processes. Crop cultivation and harvesting, weeding, milking animals and the delivery of agrochemicals by drones might all be done by robots.

Intelligent machines could be used for growing and harvesting crops, weeding, milking livestock and distributing agrochemicals via drones. Other farming-specific technologies include new types of gene-editing tools to develop higher yielding, disease-resistant crops, vertical farming and synthetic lab-grown meat, revealed a study report unveiled in a seminar in the city recently.

The newest agricultural equipment in the world is now using AI and IoT. The most cutting-edge agricultural equipment in the world is what we are observing. As we can see, the majority of agricultural machinery today incorporates robot technology. How much human labour can be eliminated in the manufacturing sector is a question. At the same time, efficient use of contemporary information technology is being made of marketing, conversion efficiency and production efficiency. Inland farming has been Bangladesh's biggest agricultural mechanisation achievement thus far.

Numerous organizations across the nation have recently started a variety of initiatives to support pure agricultural production. It has created non-toxic vegetable crop production and middleman-free market structures in various regions of the nation in collaboration with numerous governmental and non-governmental organizations, including the Department of Agricultural Extension. A multipurpose market called Village Super Market has grown in the south. At a particular shop in the village, the farmer is selling his produced products. Efforts are being made to clean, sort and improve the packaging of agricultural products before supplying them to the city markets.

Vegetables have already been marketed in this process. An important aspect of these initiatives is to ensure safe crop production and supply chain. In the same process, purity has been adopted in the production of fish, meat, milk and a secure market system have been established. Through this, the farmers are coming under the practice of producing safe crops.

Besides, the population in the country is increasing day by day, the agricultural land is shrinking. As a result less land has to feed more people. Along with that, machines are taking over the farmer's place. And the production is increasing with the use of that machine. By doing this, agriculture is going to take the form of raw material trade. Even, this sector will go into the hands of a group of people.

As a result, agricultural workers may disappear from the country by the year 2050, a study shows. The family farm may also be lost.

However, this farm is closely related to the rural development of Bangladesh. So experts say, it must be discussed now and needs to be addressed as early as possible.

Emeritus Professor Geof Wood of the Department of Social and Policy Science of Bath University of the United Kingdom said these things at the presentation of 'Disappearance of the Bengali Family Farm'.

Prof Wood said family farms make an important contribution to food security. But due to population growth and globalisation, agricultural land is shrinking. As a result, family farms are disappearing. New diversity has arrived in agriculture. Mechanization has replaced traditional methods. From the 1980s to 2010, agriculture as we knew it changed dramatically. There is no traditional way of cultivating lands as before.

Wood further said, however, there are three possibilities. One is that firms will break up, secondly, large commercial firms will emerge. The third is that there will be no traditional form and no commercial form either, there will be something in between. However, service providers will take the place of farmers here. By doing this, the farmer will not be able to fully control the agriculture. The land will be cultivated commercially by a group during the seasonal time.

Even in Bangladesh, 20-45 per cent of the agricultural land is under cultivation.

Prominent agricultural economist Professor MA Sattar Mandal of Bangladesh Agricultural University said, ownership-based or family-based agriculture is disappearing. Earlier I used to see rich farmers grow crops for others besides producing their own crops. On the other hand, the land is fragmented, new entrepreneurs are coming here. Especially the rural youth are working in the agricultural land.

Regarding the use of technology on small land, this agricultural economist said, "Our idea was that to use big machines, we need a large area of land. I was very worried about it. We were thinking that we would need a large land to use the machine. But I saw a difference in Bangladesh. There is technology that can be used even if the land is small. The Japanese and Chinese have played a major role here. Machines work even on small farms.

Citing an example, he said, it takes 15 acres of land to run a shallow machine properly. But many farmers do not have 15 acres of land but have shallow machines. Several farmers started sharing the shallow machine. Apart from this, farmers also started using power tillers.















