Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2 more Covid deaths, 253 cases reported

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded two more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 29,302. During the time 253 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 2,006,899.   
Besides, 933 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,946,762 and overall recovery rate at 97.00 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  5.06 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.71 per cent and the death rate at 1.46 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 5,002 samples.
The two deceased were men and aged between 41-70 years old.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul pays tribute to Tagore 81st Death Anniv
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
Fourth agricultural revolution 4.0 transforms farming: Study
2 more Covid deaths, 253 cases reported
August appears, BNP’s murderous character gets desperate: Quader
BD must ensure strategic balance amid new tensions: BIPSS president
PM to open confce on Bangamata at DU tomorrow
Ctg water becomes dearer


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft