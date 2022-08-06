PM to open confce on Bangamata at DU tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate a two-day long international conference on Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib on August 7 at Dhaka University (DU) campus.

Prime Minister, also a former student of the university, will inaugurate the conference on "Bangamata: A Paragon of Women's Leadership and Nation-Building in Bangladesh" as chief guest at university's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building, said a press release.

Independence Award winning fiction writer and Bangla Academy president Selina Hossain will present the keynote speech in the conference with DU Vice Chancellor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies is organizing the international conference, said the release.

DU Pro-VC (Administration) Dr Mohammad Samad, Pro-VC (Academic) Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, treasurer Md Momtaj Uddin Ahmed and Director of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Centre for Gender and Development Studies Dr Tania Haque will also address the conference. -BSS


















