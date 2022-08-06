Video
Saturday, 6 August, 2022
Home Back Page

Ctg water becomes dearer

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 5: The Chattogram WASA has decided to enhance the rate of water tariff effective from September 1 next, according to WASA sources.
The fresh rate has been increased by Tk 5 per 1000 litre for domestic and Tk 5.18 for commercial consumers.
According to WASA sources, the new rate of 1000 litres of water for non-residential will be at Tk 37 while the existing rate is Tk 31.82, accordingly the new rate of water tariff for residential will be at Tk 18 while the existing rate is Tk 13.
The rate of enhancement in domestic tariff is 38 per cent and for commercial or non-residential is 16 per cent.
AKM Fazlullah Managing Director of CWASA said, the rate has been increased in view of the inflation, increase of management and production cost recently.
The total number of domestic consumers in the port city is 78,542 while the total number of commercial subscribers is 7,767.
The Charrogram WASA sent the proposal to the Ministry of LGRD for approval. Presently, the Ministry approved the proposal and issued a circular in this connection.
The total production of Chattogram WASA presently is 500 million litre per day (MLD).
However, since 1987 the Chittagong WASA could not implement any project to increase the production of water in such an important port city of the country while during the last 21 years the consumers of the city have increased remarkably.


