Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM offers Nepal to use Mongla, Ctg seaports

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231

A visiting Nepalese parliamentary delegation paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Friday. photo : pid

A visiting Nepalese parliamentary delegation paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Friday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina again proposed Nepal to use Mongla and Chattogram seaports alongside Syedpur airport for mutual benefits.
"Nepal can take advantage of using our Mongla and Chittagong ports," she said while a visiting parliamentary delegation from Nepal paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at her official Ganabhaban residence on Friday.
Chairperson, International Relations Committee, House of Representatives, Federal Parliament, Nepal, Pabitra Niruola Kharel led the Nepalese delegation, according to a press release of the Press Wing of the Prime Minister's Office.
Mentioning that Bangladesh is developing Syedpur Airport as a regional airport, the Premier said,  "Neighboring countries including Nepal can use the airport."
During the meeting, both the sides expressed their eagerness to consolidate further the relations between the two countries alongside strengthening bilateral cooperation on business and trade for mutual benefits.
Expressing her gratitude to the leadership and the people of Nepal for supporting Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971, Sheikh Hasina said  her government attaches great importance to maintaining good relations with neighboring countries, including Nepal.  
The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the delegation visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi and Bangladesh Parliament and went to Tungipara through the much-cherished iconic Padma Bridge.              
At the outset, the Nepalese delegation thanked the government of Bangladesh for arranging an excellent program for them.  
The delegation members expressed great satisfaction that Nepal and Bangladesh have been enjoying cordial relations over the years.
They mentioned that this year was very significant for both countries for celebrating the 50th year of establishing diplomatic relations.  They suggested that the two countries could further consolidate their cooperation in sectors like power, hydroelectricity, tourism, education, ICT, connectivity, and people to people contact.  
They emphasized high-level visits on a regular basis to strengthen the friendly ties.   The delegation appreciated Prime Minister for her visionary leadership and the recent socio-economic development, which they termed as very impressive.
The Nepalese delegation included Chandtara Kumari, MP, Dr. Deepak Prakash Bhatt, MP,  Dev Prasad Timalsena, MP,  Lila Devi Sitaula, MP, Narad Muni Rana, MP, and  Sarala Kumari Yadav, MP.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fakhrul pays tribute to Tagore 81st Death Anniv
China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
Fourth agricultural revolution 4.0 transforms farming: Study
2 more Covid deaths, 253 cases reported
August appears, BNP’s murderous character gets desperate: Quader
BD must ensure strategic balance amid new tensions: BIPSS president
PM to open confce on Bangamata at DU tomorrow
Ctg water becomes dearer


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft