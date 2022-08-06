Video
RAB arrests six human traffickers

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Aug 5: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said on Friday they arrested six members of a human trafficking gang foiling their bid to smuggle three young women out to India with promises of lucrative jobs.
The arrests were made at Siddhirganj upazila in Narayanganj district. The arrestees were identified as Jhuma Akter, 28, Sharmin Akter, 29, Minara Rina, 35, Rabeya Akter, 27, Komly Khatun, 32, and Shahjamal, 40. Rab recovered several mobile phone sets and debit cards of the targeted women from the possession of the arrestees during the drive, Lieutenant Colonel Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, captain of the Rab-11 told a press conference in the district on Friday. The human traffickers took a woman to Benapole boarder to try to take her to neighbouring India. She was promised a job at a beauty parlour across the border with a handsome salary.     -UNB



