Level crossing tragedies heighten ordeals of unnoticeable signalmen

"We sometimes can't go to the toilet because of our duties. And people don't care about signals and barricades. But any mishap will be on us," says Mohammad Yasin, who stands guard at Khilgaon level crossing in Dhaka.

Many gatemen have spoken to the news agency about their ordeals as the recent deadly train-microbus collision in Chattogram's Mirsharai has put the spotlight on their job responsibilities once again.

Two people are employed on a temporary basis to man the level crossing in Mirsharai's Khoiyachhara, where the accident occurred on Jul 29. It means one signalman has to work 12 hours a day there.

Police have arrested the gateman who was on duty at the time of the accident as conflicting statements about his presence during the tragedy emerged.

Md Nurnabi, a gateman at Dhaka's Khilgaon level crossing, has been keeping watch on the railway tracks and the boom barrier switch for up to 12 hours a day for the last four years.

His leave requests for emergencies are mostly turned down but Nurnabi managed to convince his superiors to let him visit home to meet his newborn back in his hometown Narayanganj.

"The lack of manpower at level crossings put a lot of pressure on us. Getting a leave is a huge deal for us. People travel home during Eid and we keep doing our work. In fact, the workload during Eid is much higher," he said.

The salary he gets is barely enough to support his family of six.

"How can I pay my rent or bills? [My salary is] Tk 14,000 and getting it after months makes it tough for me to sustain my family," said Mohammad Rayhan, who works at a level crossing in Chattogram's Patia. "We often get our salaries two months at a time, sometimes it's three-four months. How am I supposed to eat if I don't get my salary on time even after working 12-14 hours a day?"

Manik Mia, who is stationed at Gaibandha town's level crossing No. 2, said he and one other gateman split up a day's duty there - 12 hours each. They receive a monthly salary of Tk 14,450 each.

"I can't support my family with this salary. On top of that, the payment is not regular. Nationalise our jobs fast."

The job promises three festival allowances a year, but he did not get his festival bonus for Eid-ul-Azha.

His colleague, Abu Nayeem Chowdhury said discussions about nationalising their jobs have met no end.

Whose negligence?

Toiling in an economic crisis even after working tremendously hard, the signalmen refuted claims that level crossing mishaps occur due to their negligence.

They said that boom barrier-keepers might be to blame in one or two cases but at every level crossing, motorcyclists and microbus passengers lift the barricades themselves or squeeze below the barriers, ignoring the onrushing train. And that is the key reason behind the rising accidents.

According to a study by BUET's Accident Research Institute, as many as 105 people lost their lives in 99 accidents on the railways in 2021, and 18 of these mishaps occurred at level crossings with a death toll of 22.

Bangladesh Railway counted 227 deaths on the tracks from 2014 to June 2022, of which 191 occurred at level crossings. The government has revamped 702 level crossings in two projects since 2015 by temporarily appointing around 1,500 signalmen on a monthly salary of Tk 14,450.

Those who work on a permanent basis receive a higher salary but have similar complaints. -bdnews24.com









