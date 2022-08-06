Video
latest
Home City News

Child Budget

Observer journo gets CPD award

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Staff Correspondent

Shaikh Shahrukh Farhan, Reporter at the Daily Observer, receives a cheque as honorarium from Distinguished Fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman at CPD office at Dhanmondi in the city on Thursday. photo: observer

Shaikh Shahrukh Farhan, Reporter at the Daily Observer, receives a cheque as honorarium from Distinguished Fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman at CPD office at Dhanmondi in the city on Thursday. photo: observer

Shaikh Shahrukh Farhan, Reporter at the Daily Observer, received the best Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) award for his report on child rights and child budget issues.
CPD nominated the report titled 'Child budget is important for future BD leaders' published at the Daily Observer.
CPD selected three reports as the best after scrutinizing all reports related to the child budget.
Besides, Jasim Uddin, Senior Reporter at Dhaka Post and Sheuly Roja, Staff Reporter at Desh Television, received the award on the child budget.
Previously, in the month of May 18-19, CPD and UNICEF organised a two-day workshop titled 'Promoting Investment in Bangladesh's Children through Media Engagement' at Savar in Dhaka.
Reports focusing on child rights and budget were invited from participating journalists. After scrutinizing the submitted reports, CPD nominated three reports related to the child budget.
Distinguished Fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman, presented the award to him at CPD building at Dhanmondi in the capital on Thursday (August 4). Besides, CPD Programme Associate Md Ashiful Islam was present on the occasion.  
Hailing from Khulna, Shaikh Shahrukh Farhan completed his Graduation and Post-Graduation in Computer Science & Engineering and Environmental Science & Management respectively from North South University. Besides, he also completed domestic and foreign diploma courses in home and abroad.









