Speaker for raising voice at Westminster on behalf of climate vulnerable countries

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Friday called upon the British lawmakers to raise their voice more strongly in the British Parliament in terms of providing financial aid to the climate change vulnerable countries including Bangladesh.

"Along with the lawmakers, strong role must have to play at the G-20 summit for reducing global warming and harmful carbon emission in order to avoid havoc related to climate change," she said.

The Speaker made this call while addressing as the chief guest in an interactive dialogue styled "Bangladesh Rising" with the British lawmakers in London.

Dr Chaudhury also has underscored the need for increasing institutional cooperation between the lawmakers of Bangladesh and Britain, especially strengthening parliament democracy and good governance, agenda 2030, climate change, women empowerment and resolving the Rohingya crisis.

Bangladesh High Commission in London organised the function.

Calling the British parliamentarian to play their role globally as 'vanguard' for sustainable resolve the Rohingya crisis, Speaker said: "Bangladesh has been providing shelter and safety to 1.1 million Rohingyas who were forcibly displaced from Myanmar, for long five years. The only solution of the Rohingya crisis is to return them to their homeland Myanmar in safely."

Expressing profound respect to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the month of mourning, Dr Shirin Sharmin said the then British Prime Minister and lawmakers of both conservative and labour parties had close relationship with Bangabandhu which have encourage diversified bilateral activities between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK). -BSS









