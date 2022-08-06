For a hassle free journey between two countries

Dear Sir

Bangladesh and India has very good bilateral ties. I love Indian cultural activities. Recently I came to India by Hili Border by road on July 26. Though the journey I started from Bangladesh for India was good but my return from there was not palatable at all. I fell victim of a number of harassments including bribe. We want to go without harassment. Definitely we will maintain government rules. But the officials should not charge illegal money from us.



I hope Indian High Commission in Bangladesh and Indian authority will take necessary steps to solve the problem.





Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab

Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)





