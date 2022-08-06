Video
Letter To the Editor

For a hassle free journey between two countries

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

Dear Sir
Bangladesh and India has very good bilateral ties. I love Indian cultural activities. Recently I came to India by Hili Border by road on July 26.  Though the journey I started from Bangladesh for India was good but my return from there was not palatable at all. I fell victim of a number of harassments including bribe. We want to go without harassment. Definitely we will maintain government rules.  But the officials should not charge illegal money from us.

I hope Indian High Commission in Bangladesh and Indian authority will take necessary steps to solve the problem.   


Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)


For a hassle free journey between two countries
