Photosynthesis in C3 rice

Rice is the staple food for half of the world's population. Development of semi-dwarf varieties- provided enough food to meet the demand. Rice growing areas are decreasing and population is increasing. Additional production must come from higher yields. There is limited scope for increasing production through developing high yielding C3 rice varieties- higher yields through increasing photosynthesis efficiency is important for greater food security.



Photosynthesis is a process- occurs in green plant cells using water, carbon dioxide (CO2) and solar energy to synthesize sugars. Rice performs C3 photosynthesis, whereas maize adapt to hot environment through C4 photosynthesis. C4 photosynthesis occurs in two specialized cell and chloroplast types called "Kranz" anatomy. There is a research proposition to transfer more productive C4 photosynthetic pathway/genes from C4 maize into modern C3 rice.



C3 rice has slower photosynthesis than C4 plants. International C4 Rice Consortium of IRRI is expecting to increase rice yield through installing C4 photosynthetic path-way.



However, rice crop to better utilize the solar energy using conventional breeding would be an alternative. BRRI initiated such a breeding programme and success indicates that breeding for improved photosynthetic system is feasible.



The goal is to develop superior high yielding varieties (12 t/ha). We designed special plant architecture to improve morpho- physiological traits in 2 plant types (intermediate and tall). It is well known that a lodging tolerance erect plant could absorb more sun light. The objective is to incorporate more efficient signaling pathways of assimilates for translocating to grains efficiently.



Utilising ideotype breeding approaches- a large number of segregating populations were evaluated. The objective was to found out an erect intermediate tall plant that has improved photosynthetic system for concentrating more CO2. Some12 transgressive segregants were selected having intermediate tallness, lodging tolerance, more storage of carbohydrate and higher yield.



Selected genotypes (BRRI dhan91 and BR9396-6-2-2B) having tall robust plant, stiff basal stems (culm diameter and wall thickness) and lodging tolerance- open the door of breeding for more storage of assimilates. Later on, hybrids were developed by crossing BR9396-6-2-2B (more assimilates, lower grain sterility) with new plant type line BRH11-9-11-5B (moderate assimilates, higher grain sterility).



Newly developed BRH13-7-9-3-2B, BR9377-2-6B and hybrid-1 provided more assimilates with more yields and lower sterility. Selection of hybrid-1(BR9396-6-2-2B/BRH11-9-11-5B) with strong stem base and more storage of assimilates- might lead to more dry matter (11.4 t/ha) and more yield (10.1 t/ha, 154 cm tall, 157 days in boro) with higher number (275-300) of filled grains/panicle.



During boro season, intermediate tall (125 cm) BRH13-7-9-3-2B give 8.3 t/ha yields. Harvest index (HI) of 0.45 indicates more dry matter with higher yield- suitable for more straw for cattle. These are two versatile genotypes suitable for both cool boro and hot aman seasons.



BRH13-7-9-3-2B and hybrid-1 having intermediate tallness, lodging tolerance and more tillers/hill could maintain larger photosynthetic area to capture more CO2. Stem section showed more vascular bundles with larger size, two cell types with more chloroplasts in inner bundle sheath, robust outer mesophyll cells and more air pore with larger size that was distinct from C3 rice - might be suitable for efficient CO2 concentration under limited water/ nitrogen.



Vigorous root system could absorb more water/nutrients. Larger photosynthetic area, more chlorophyll, as well as lodging tolerance and improved morpho-physiological traits (erect 65 cm long flag leaf) could absolve more sun-light. No senescence is associated with protection of leaf chlorophyll from degeneration even at maturity.



Hybrid-1 and BR9377-2-6B had about four times more carbohydrate and double dry matter than other modern rice. This study shows that C3 rice is more efficient in gathering more CO2 as like C4 grasses. Thus, more carbohydrate, enzymes and other accumulates are stored in leaf sheaths and growing tissues. Sugars are being central importance to plant growth.



Our studies showed- genotypic differences of sugar levels in different growth stages of different varieties- involving difference sugar utilization signaling pathways. A starvation signal will be generated- that could down-regulate the synthesis of GA3 (Gibberellin3) (to balance the growth. Both sugars and mineral nutrients also act as signaling molecules.



As the concentration of glucose increases- rate of respiration and growth are also increased.

Sd-1 gene function for more GA3 and more carbohydrate storage are the key factors for fitness. For utilization of stored carbohydrates in different bio-chemical pathways - a genotype requires presence of both stored starch and GA3s for advancing Gibberellin- induced growth. Thus, sugars: GA3 ratio plays multiple roles for growth, tallness, tissue strength, bio-mass production, translocation, senescence and yield.



A novel synergistic interaction in hybrid-1 and BRH13-7-9-3-2B showed high synthesis of both carbohydrate and GA3- that provides intermediate tallness and lodging tolerance is a beneficial situation. Semi-dwarf varieties have high synthesis of carbohydrate and less synthesis of GA3 (defective sd-1) for short plant height and lodging tolerance.



A local tall variety has less synthesis of carbohydrate and more synthesis of GA3 for tallness and more lodging. We successfully pyramided new source of Sd-1 gene that synthesizes satisfactory higher level of GA3 to provide intermediate tallness, fast growth and more bio-mass than mutant sd-1. At the same time, pathway for synthesis of cellulose, lignin and fiber from starch for cell wall strengthening are more active in hybrid-1 and BR9377-2-6B- providing high lodging resistance in an intermediate tall plant. Better translocation and grain filling is highly associated with lodging tolerance.



Hybrid-1 and BR9377-2-6B possess more storage of assimilates than other varieties. Our research showed that stored carbohydrates are utilized through 6 pathways: 1. Respiration pathway- produce energy for cell division, growth and more biomass 2. Convert to lignin and fiber for cell wall strengthening and lodging tolerance 3. High translocation to grain (lower sterility, more yield) 4. Retain in leaves to provide more disease and stress tolerance (cold, drought and submergence) 5.Storage at maturity (better grain filling, late senescence and vegetative propagation ability) 6.Inactivation of carbohydrate and GA3 at maturity- chlorophyll depletion, senescence, growth inactivation and death.



Development of tall Hybrid-1, BRH13-7-9-3-2B is a success in C3 rice breeding - could be used as a source to synthesize more carbohydrates and GA3. 10.1 t/ha yield with 275-300 of filled grains/panicle was achieved, sterility was minimum.



Identification of major QTLs for more synthesis of carbohydrates, fast growth, tissue strength, translocation and perennial growth are also important. This research could be progressed based on advanced knowledge with support from policy makers for greater food security.



The writer is a chief scientific officer, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute





