Sheikh Helal: The steersman behind South Bengal’s evolution



G M Hirak



There was no government of yore who could do the enlargement that has been accomplished in the south-western region under the prudent leadership of Sheikh Helal Uddin, the nephew of Bangabandhu.

No matter how powerful and influential a corrupt person is, he never condones corruption. He is relentlessly working for the betterment of people. Only a junzi like him can think how to make the country a evolved and ideal state by initiating all the progressive ideas.



The country's largest power generation plant with a capacity of 1320 MW has been constructed at Rampal in Bagerhat. Currently, more than seven thousands workers are working in this power plant.



By using ultra super technology, more electricity can be produced here using less coal. There has been unprecedented melioration in the power sector throughout the country. It will initiate income of oodles crores of taka every single year.



Thousands of people have been employed in the EPZ constructed in Mongla. Presently, 128 factories are operational in Mongla EPZ and 15 factories are under functioning. At least five thousands men and women working here have returned to their financial wateriness.



Khanjahan Ali Bridge is built on Rupsa river which can be called the gateway of Khulna city whereas this bridge appends Khulna with southern districts especially Mongla sea port. Along with the establishment of road and rail connectivity through Padma Bridge, gas, electricity, internet and telecom service lines have been assembled. These services will play a significant role in the expansion of industries in the south-western region.



Moreover, Mongla and Payra Seaports have suited more dynamic due to worthy and advanced communication system. The induction of the congestion-free express highway has brought about a mammoth change in the fortunes of people of all classes in the 21 districts of South Bengal.



With the opening of Padma-Bridge and rail-communication, the employment of millions of people in South Bengal, business and trade are thriving. Now a days all sectors are affected by upliftment.



The Access Controlled Expressway has been built around the Padma Multipurpose Bridge. A 55 km long expressway has been constructed from Jatrabari in Dhaka via Mawa to Bhanga in Faridpur. A 169 km long broad gauge railway is being accomplished from Dhaka to Jessore.



The people of south-western region are dreaming of a new dawn around these infrastructures. There will be a railway from Khulna to Mongla Port, it was a foregone dream. He also made it a reality. The longest rail bridge in the country with a length of 5.13 km is built over the river Rupsa, which connects Mongla port with Khulna and the whole of Bangladesh.

Khulna division which was erstwhile in power outage has been completely electrified. Sheikh Helal Uddin promising Khulna Agriculture University has been massed. He has awarded another gift to the people of Khulna region Sheikh Hasina Medical University. After the cessation of Khulna-Mongla port railway construction project, new horizons will be unbarred in the trade and commerce for the region.



Rail communication with Khulna and the whole of country will be facilitated with Mongla port. It will be convenient to transport goods to India, Nepal and Bhutan at low cost. Local and foreign exorers can easily travel to Sundarbans from different areas.



Apart from this, reformation of Khulna General Hospital, construction of model mosque in various upazilas of Khulna city and Bagerhat district, establishment of agricultural college building in Paikgacha, and numerous infrastructure development projects are going on in the district. Thousands of rural roads, bridges, culverts have been developed and constructed in every district of Khulna division.



A modern railway station has been consummated in Khulna. Shilpakala Academy has been contrived on Sher-E-Bangla Road in Khulna city using copious materials of modern architectural style.



Meanwhile, numerous infrastructural advancements have been shaped in Khulna University and Khulna University of Engineering & Technology during the regime of Sheikh Helal. Sheikh Russell Ecopark is being built in Khulna on the model of Sundarbans. The park is being forged on 43.86 acres of government land on the bank of Rupsa river to augment the entertainment facilities.



Furthermore, Khulna Shipyard road widening development project, 330 MW dual fuel power plant, sustainable embankment construction project worth thousands of finances to deal with disasters, flood mitigation, advancement of education and health sector will play the biggest role in improving the calibre of life for the people of South Western region.



Sheikh Helal Uddin has demonstrated his political foresight by undertaking numerous mega projects for the upliftment of the southern region. He dreams, dreams and dreams come true. That is why the entire southern region including Khulna will emerge like a second Singapore only after the accomplishment of all the mega projects undertaken by Sheikh Helal in the whilom dilapadated southern region.

The writer is a post-graduate

student of Dhaka University,

former president of BJSC





















