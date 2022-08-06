

Md Arafat Rahman



Monkeypox can be spread from wild animal meat, animal bites or scratches, bodily fluids, contaminated objects, or close contact with an infected person.



The virus is usually spread among certain sharp-toothed animals or wild animals in Africa. Diagnosis can be confirmed by testing the DNA of the virus. Smallpox vaccine can prevent monkeypox infection with 85% effectiveness.



In 2019, Zynneos was approved as a monkeypox vaccine for adults in the United States. The current standard for treatment is an antiviral called Tecovirimat, which is used specifically to treat infections with orthopox viruses such as smallpox and monkeypox. It is approved for treatment in the European Union and the United States.



Monkeypox was first identified in laboratory monkeys in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1958. The first human cases were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. A disease outbreak in the United States in 2003 was traced to a pet store that sold some rats imported from Ghana.



Early symptoms of the disease include headache, muscle aches, fever and fatigue. The disease may initially appear similar to chicken pox, measles and smallpox but can be distinguished by the presence of swelling of the glands.



Monkeypox was first identified in cynomolgus monkeys in a laboratory in Denmark by Preben von Magnus in 1958, after two outbreaks of a smallpox-like disease occurred in a colony of captive monkeys in Malaysia and transported via Singapore.



The first documented case in humans was in 1970, in an unvaccinated 9-month-old child in Equateur Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. About 50 cases were reported between 1970 and 1979, more than two-thirds of which were from Zaire. Other origins are from Liberia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone.



Early steps to prevent Monkeypox



Two recognized distinct types of Monkeypox have been described as the Congo variant and the mild West African variant. Vaccination against smallpox is assumed to provide protection against human monkeypox infection, as they are closely related viruses and the vaccine protects animals against experimentally lethal monkeypox. This has not been conclusively demonstrated in humans because routine smallpox vaccination was discontinued after smallpox was eradicated.



In Africa, the risk of monkeypox has been reported to be low in individuals previously vaccinated against smallpox. Declining virus immunity in exposed populations is a factor in the spread of monkeypox. This is attributed to a decline in cross-protective immunity among those who stopped smallpox vaccination before 1980 and a gradually increasing proportion of unvaccinated individuals.



The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that those investigating monkeypox outbreaks and those involved in handling infected people or animals should receive a smallpox vaccine to protect against monkeypox.



Anyone who has close contact with people or animals that are confirmed to have monkeypox should also be vaccinated. CDC does not recommend pre-exposure vaccination for veterinarians, veterinary staff, or animal control officers, unless such individuals are involved in field investigations.



The CDC recommends that health care providers use a full set of personal protective equipment (PPE) before caring for an infected person. This includes a gown, mask, goggles and a filtering disposable respirator (i.e.: N95 mask). An infected person should preferably be isolated in a reverse air pressure room or at least in a private examination room to keep others away from possible contact. Monkeypox, in both humans and animals, is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It is an orthopoxvirus and a double-stranded DNA virus of the Poxviridae family. The virus is mainly found in the tropical rainforests of Central and West Africa. The virus corresponds to a geographic area divided into the Congo Basin and West African clades.



Most human cases of monkeypox are acquired from infected animals, although the route of transmission is unknown. The virus is thought to enter the body through broken skin cells, the respiratory tract or the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose or mouth. Once a person is infected, other people such as the general public, family members and hospital staff are at particular risk of infection.



Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through close contact with an infected subject. There are indications that the infection is occurring during intercourse. Animal-to-human transmission can occur through bites or scratches, direct contact with body fluids or wound material, or indirect contact with wound material, such as through contaminated bedding.



Symptoms of monkeypox appear 5 to 21 days after infection. Further research is underway on the infection responsible for the 2022 outbreak, but it is not thought to be distinct from other strains of the West African clade. In addition to monkeys, the virus is found in Gambian rats, dormice and African squirrels. Consumption of these animals as food can be an important source of infection in humans.

The writer is columnist & asst

officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University















