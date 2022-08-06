Fast-tracking ASEAN-BBIN cooperation

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional organization consisting of Southeast Asian countries and Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) is a sub-regional grouping concentrated in South Asia. ASEAN and BBIN have huge potentials as both are based in the same continent with geographical proximity and share many common socio-cultural attributes.



Bangladesh is a country in South Asia situated in an advantageous position that can be utilized to bridge between ASEAN and BBIN. Given its growing significance in world politics and its geographical position between South and Southeast Asia, Bangladesh has become a crucial factor in promoting inter-regional cooperation between ASEAN and BBIN.



Bangladesh is located in the southeastern part of South Asia surrounded by two neighbors India and Myanmar. It has a 271-kilometer border with Myanmar in its southern region, which links Bangladesh to the other Southeast Asian countries. Bangladesh has unfettered access to the strategically crucial Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean, thanks to its enormous 47,201- kilometer-long coastal area.



Moreover, it facilitates the development of maritime connectivity between Bangladesh and other regional countries. Bangladesh, due to its geographical position, has the potential to emerge as a connectivity hub bridging the South and Southeast Asian nations.



Connectivity has been a major agenda for Bangladesh over the last couple of years. The construction of the Padma bridge is the biggest which connects its underdeveloped southwestern region to Dhaka and the rest of the country. Bilateral connectivity especially, with its biggest neighbor India has also been upgraded.



Both countries have taken multiple roads, rail, and water connectivity projects over the last decade. Some of them are "India-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade", "Indo-Bangladesh Coastal Shipping Agreement", Indian access to Chattogram seaport, construction of Maitri Setu, and the proposed Agartala-Akhaura rail link with seven other existing rail link. There also exist passenger bus and train services between Bangladesh and India.



Moreover, the recent construction of the Padma bridge has opened up a whole new dimension to Bangladesh-India connectivity as it will help India to connect its West Bengal with the Northeastern province through the Padma bridge. Bangladesh can also provide sea access to the landlocked states Nepal and Bhutan.



Bangladesh is also part of multiple regional and inter-regional connectivity initiatives which have made the country a connectivity hub, particularly for South and Southeast Asian nations. Bangladesh is part of the Asian Highway Network (AH), Trans-Asian Railway(TAR), Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor (BCIM-EC) under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Road and Rail Corridors, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Highway Corridors, SAARC Regional Railway Agreement, South Asia Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Road and Railway Corridors, and BBIN Motor Vehicle Agreement (BBIN MVA). It also offers port connectivity with other regional countries through its long coastline in the Bay of Bengal.



Bangladesh is a crucial part of every single of these initiatives due to its geographic position sandwiched between South and Southeast Asia. Bangladesh thus holds the key in terms of ASEAN and BBIN cooperation since it is the bridge that connects both regions. It has turned itself as a regional connectivity hub.



Besides connectivity, the growing economy of Bangladesh is also important for the cooperation between ASEAN and BBIN. In 2019, the GDP growth was recorded highest at 8.2% and it was among only a few countries that maintained a positive GDP growth rate during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Bangladesh was classified as a "breakout economy" by the Harvard Business Review in December 2020. It is the major exporter of textile products worldwide and constantly expanding its export basket. Bangladesh offers a big domestic consumer market for foreign countries to sell their products given its large demography which is the 8th largest in the world. With skilled and semi-skilled labor, Bangladesh also offers cheap labor.



It is also contemplating a free trade agreement with ASEAN prior to its graduation as a developing nation in 2026 in order to compensate for the lost preferential trade benefits. Given its good relations with both ASEAN and BBIN countries, Bangladesh can play an important role in economic integration between South and Southeast Asia.



Bangladesh, since its independence, has maintained cordial relationship with every country. As its foreign policy is guided by "friendship to all, malice towards none". We can see that in terms Myanmar which pushed around a million Rohingya people into Bangladesh in 2017. But Bangladesh has so far tried to solve the problem peacefully through dialogue and negotiation without taking any offensive measures.



Bangladesh's foreign policy neutrality has made itself a trusted friend to all the big and small countries. Moreover, its good bilateral relations with Cambodia which is the current Chair of ASEAN. Both countries have a joint commission and signed ten deals in 2017 to enhance bilateral cooperation. So, in terms of ASEAN-BBIN cooperation, Bangladesh can play the role of active mediator if any disturbing issue comes out in the future.



Non-traditional security threats are quite alarming in Asian regions. Bangladesh has been vocal about non-traditional security threats in the international arena. Its role in fighting climate change and poverty has been applauded worldwide. Bangladesh has been elected as the Chair of "The Climate Vulnerable Forum" and "UN Peace building Commission". There is huge potential for both ASEAN and BBIN countries to jointly counter those non-traditional security threats in the region. Bangladesh can be very effective with its experience to facilitate the process.



Against this backdrop, Bangladesh has emerged as a central actor in harnessing cooperation between ASEAN and BBIN which necessitates devising a new role for the country. ASEAN leaders must come forward and accept Bangladesh as a Dialogue Partner to strengthen its role in the BBIN region. This will be a game changer for mutual benefits in a new geographical space that has immense prospects.



The writer is a research analyst,

The KRF Center for Bangladesh

and Global Affairs (CBGA)

















