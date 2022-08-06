

Good governance in power, energy sectors a must



However, we are in full agreement with the recommendations offered to the government on the topic of formulating an effective national policy in this regard.



Energy and power sectors are essential pre-conditions to the economic growth of a country.



Additionally, good governance is only achievable using systems and policies that ensure the repeatability and consistency of processes. Good governance not only ensures transparency and accountability, but also has several benefits to its progress.



Most importantly, good governance at all levels is fundamental to economic growth, political stability, and security a key factor for stability and security. It leads to improved economic benefits in a globalized world and it accelerates economic transitions.



Sadly, lack of good governance and all pervasive corruption have overwhelmed all most all sectors in the country, and these two sectors are not excluded.



Many mills and factories are mushrooming across the country without government approvals based on illegal power connections. Moreover, it has been regularly alleged how owners and influential people often 'manage' officials of power and energy companies with huge sums of kickbacks.



As far as the energy sector in concerned, the whole world is looking for ways to divert their energy sector from coal, whereas in Bangladesh the government has adopted a policy where 70 percent of energy is based on coal-fired power production to our utter surprise.



For years on end, power and energy sectors of Bangladesh have been reported to be hubs of incompetence and corruption, at a level unseen and not imagined in most countries.



We are worried since corruption is often shielded and promoted by the revolving doors between political power and bribes in acute form -where politics at every level has become noticeable, in terms of making the best use of opportunism and profiteering by abusing or misusing political authority.



In order to free our power and energy sectors of corruption - all accused must be brought under justice, so to ensure none is above the law, irrespective of his or her power, status or power.



Regardless, the issue of good governance in power and energy security is very important and needs utmost attention.



Bangladesh power and energy sectors are in a transformative phase, being shaped by global mega-trends and our economic boom.



