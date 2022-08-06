Video
Home Countryside

Jute growers get fair prices at Gurudaspur

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Our Correspondent

The photo taken recently shows farmers selling new jute fibre at Chanchkoirh Haat in Gurudaspur Upazila, the largest jute bazaar in Natore District. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Aug 5: Jute growers in Chalanbeel region under Gurudaspur Upazila of the district are happy geting fair prices of their produce.
Jute harvesting has begun in the upazila last one month.
A recent visit found new jute at Chanchkoirh Haat, the largest jute bazaar in the district.  
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, jute growers said despite untold sufferings in farming, cutting, retting, separating, washing and drying; they are now very happy as jute fibre is getting fair market price.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Gurudaspur, this season jute has been cultivated on 4,150 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila, higher by 350 ha than the target of 3,800 ha.
This year's jute production stands at 9-10 maunds per bigha, on an average. Tosha species of jute has been farmed mostly.
Grower Rejaul Karim of Patpara Village at Dharabarisha Union said, "I have cultivated jute on two bighas. Yield has been good. But harvesting caused great trouble because of retting problem. But we have forgotten our suffering after getting good prices."
Joynal Hossain of Rawshanpur Village at Chapila Union has got 36 maunds of jute from four bighas. He is selling per maund at Tk 3,200. His per bigha farming cost stood at Tk 8,000. After excluding the costing, his profit has stood at about Tk 76,000. Besides, jute sticks are his extra benefits. He will use these as fuel items.
Leasee of Chanchkoirh Jute Haat Islam Molla said, warehouse owners from Ishwardi, Kushtia, Khulna, Narsingdi  and other districts of the country are coming to the largest bazaar for four days in a week- Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday to purchase jute. On every haat day, at least 20 tucks of jute are sent to different parts of the country.
On type basis, new jute is selling at Tk 2,600 to 3,200 at the haat, he added.
Warehouse Mahajan (owner) Paritosh Saha from Madhabdi Upazila of Narsingdi District said, "I am used to coming every year to purchase good quality jute from this haat.  I purchase jute of Tk 8-10 crore and sell these to jute mill owners."
Warehouse Owner Milon Talukdar of Talukdar Para in Baraigram Upazila said, he is purchasing jute at Tk 2,600 to 3,200 per maund. Now jute arrival is taking place thinly, but after one week it will arrive hugely, he added.
But it seems that the jute price will not come  down this year, he maintained.
Gurudaspur Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Harun-ur-Rashid said, despite increased production costs, growers are benefitting.
As the government has mandatory use of jute goods in some cases, jute fibre is witnessing diversified usage, he added.
In order to make jute farming more profit-making, the modern technology will have to be used, he further said. This will keep production cost low and will enhance yielding, he maintained.



