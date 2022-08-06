Video
Home Countryside

Six killed, 25 injured in road mishaps

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Six people including three women and a minor child have been killed and at least 25 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Narayanganj, Manikganj, Naogaon and Laxmipur, in two days.
NARAYANGANJ: A madrasa teacher was killed in a road accident in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rauf, 52, hailed from Ullapara Upazila of Sirajganj District. He was a teacher at Saidia Karimia Madrasa in Araihajar.
According to local sources, a motorcycle hit Abdur Rauf in Parabardi area in the evening while he was crossing a road, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the teacher dead.
MANIKGANJ: An elderly woman and her grandchild were killed in a road accident in Singair Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The accident took place in Mulbarg area on the Maniknagar-Sirajpur road under Chandahar Union in the upazila at around 3:30pm.
The deceased were identified as Afsana Begum, 65, a resident of Jinjira area under Keraniganj Upazila of Dhaka, and her five-month-old grandson Md Raihan Hossain.
Local sources said Afsana along with her grandson was going to Maniknagar from Sirajpurhat at noon riding by an auto-rickshaw.
On their way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Mulbarg area, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Manikganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
However, the law enforcers seized the killer truck and arrested its driver.   
Shantipur Police Outpost In-Charge Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Two women were killed and five others injured after a truck rammed an auto-rickshaw in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased were identified as Abeda, 55, wife of Asraf Molla, and Baby, 35, wife of Jonab Ali, hailed from Manda Upazila in the district.
Naohata Police Outpost In-Charge said a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Khoratali area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi regional highway at around 2pm, leaving its seven passengers seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Naogaon Sadar Hospital.
Later on, Abeda and Baby succumbed to their injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.
LAXMIPUR: A man was killed and at least 20 others were injured after a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Badshah Mia, 38, son of Abdul Malek, a resident of Sujan Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Highway Police Station Mridul Kanti Koori said a Dhaka-bound bus fell into a roadside ditch beside the Dhaka-Laxmipur highway in the morning after its driver had lost control over the steering, which left Badshah dead on the spot and 20 others injured.
Police and fire service members rescued the injured and took them to different hospitals including Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.


