Man ‘commits suicide’ in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 5: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Karnaphuli Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sushovon Das, 30, son of late Sajeeb Kumar Das, a resident of Natun Girza area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sushovon committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom in the afternoon due to a quarrel with the family members.

Being informed, police recovered his body and sent it Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Panchlaish Police Station Inspector Sadekur Rahman confirmed the incident.


















