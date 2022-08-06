Eleven people drown in eight districts

A total of 11 people including five minor children and a young woman drowned in separate incidents in eight districts- Thakurgaon, Bhola, Chattogram, Kurigram, Bogura, Chandpur, Barishal and Madaripur, in three days.

THAKURGAON: Two people including a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.

A school teacher drowned in the Tangon River in the upazila on Wednesday.

His body was recovered from the river on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Tailakkha Barman, 45. He was an assistant teacher of South Bathina Islam Para Government Primary School in the upazila.

A team of divers from Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station recovered his body at around 1:30 pm from the Tangon River near Kazirghat area, eight kilometres away from the spot where he drowned on Wednesday, Thakurgaon Fire Service and Civil Defence Warehouse Inspector Md Sarwar Hossain said.

Tailakkha drowned in the river while he was swimming to return home after school, the fire service official added.

It was learnt he used to cross the river by boat twice every day to reach the school and return the house. On Wednesday as the boat was not available, he decided to swim, said Abu Bakkar Siddiki, president of the school committee.

On the other hand, a teenage boy drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shakib Islam, 15, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Goreya Milonpur Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shakib went missing in a pond in the area at around 4pm while he was taking a bath in it.

On information, a team of divers of Thakurgaon Fire Service Station launched a rescue operation and recovered his body from the pond.

The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged with Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Md Sarwar Hossain, an official of Thakurgaon Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, confirmed the incident.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a canal and another went missing in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nishad, 6, son of Abu Jaher, a resident of Omrabaj Village in the upazila. He was a first grader at Pashchim Omrabaj Adarsha Government Primary School in the area.

The missing child is Yasin, 6, son of Jamal Uddin of the same village. He is the classmate of the deceased.

Head Teacher of Pashchim Omrabaj Adarsha Government Primary School Ohidur Rahman said the two children were returning home from the school at noon.

While they were crossing a bamboo pathway on the Marakkhali Canal in Jahanpur Union of the upazila, they fell down in the water body accidentally. They went missing there due to strong stream of water.

On information, a team of divers from Char Fasson Fire Service Station rushed in and conducted a rescue operation.

The divers, later, recovered the body of Nishad from the canal, but could not trace out Yasin.

The drive is still going on to find out Yasin, the head master added.

Char Fasson Fire Service Station Officer Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A teenage boy drowned in a pond in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Uddin, 19, son of Ajharul Islam, a resident of Vayerkhali Village under Barabkunda Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ripon Uddin drowned in a pond in Chattogram Chemical Pond area in the city at around 1 pm while he was taking a bath in it.

Later on, members of Fire Service and Civil Defence Station recovered his body from the pond and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

KURIGRAM: Two men drowned in separate incidents in Nageshwari and Ulipur upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A young man drowned in a beel in Nageshwari Upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mursalin, 20, son of Akkas Ali, a resident of Malvanga Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mursalin drowned in the Monnera Kura Beel in the afternoon while he was taking bath in it.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the beel at around 5pm.

Officer-in-Charge of Nageshwari PS Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man drowned in the Teesta River in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohubar Rahman, 56, a resident of Lal Masjidpara Village under Daldalia Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Mohubar went missing in the Teesta River in the morning while he was crossing the river by swimming.

Later on, locals rescued him and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A minor child drowned in a canal in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Afia Khatun, 2, daughter of Alamin Hossain, a resident of Koigari Village under Nandigram Union in the upazila.

Nandigram Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Rezaul Karim Kamal said the child drowned in the canal nearby the house in the afternoon while she was playing beside it.

Later on, the body was recovered by the family members from the canal water, the UP chairman added.

CHANDPUR: A 10-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Zubair Ahmed, son of Zakir Hussain, a resident of Rahmatpur Colony in the district town. He was a student of Jamia Islamia Fazlul Uloom Madrasa in the upazila.

Teacher of the madrasa Belal said as there was no water in tank of the madrasa, some students went to take a bath in a pond next to the Upazila Cooperative Office on Tuesday noon. Zubair suddenly went missing there while taking bath in the pond.

Later on, assistant teachers of the madrasa Belal and Alamin fished out Zubair's unconscious body from the pond and took to Chandpur General Hospital.

The on-duty doctor of the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

BARISHAL: A young man and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Monday.

A young man drowned in a pond in Bakal Union of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Yasin Faria, 20, son of Shahjalal Faria, a resident of Fullashree Village under Bakal Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Yasin went missing in a pond in the area at noon while he was taking a bath in it.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

The family members of the deceased said Yasin was an epilepsy patient. He might have drowned due to the disease.

On the other hand, a one-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a pond in Bagdha Union of the upazila on Monday.

Deceased Ibrahim Shikder was the son of Mojam Shikder, a resident of Chandtrishira Village under Bagdha Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ibrahim was playing beside a pond nearby the house. At one stage, he fell in the water body.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Farhana Islam declared the minor boy dead.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ahad, 10, son of Eskandar Munshi, a resident of Hajipur Village under Pacchor Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Ahad went to Nalgora Village of Shibchar Municipality to attend the wedding of his cousin along with his family members.

However, he went missing in a pond next to his cousin's house while taking bath in it in the morning.

Later on, the family members rescued him and took to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Physician of Shibchar Upazila Health Complex Dr Utpal Chandra Das confirmed the incident.







