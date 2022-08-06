Porsha potters pass days in frustration



The photo shows a potter working in Porsha Upazila. photo: observer

Old potter families in the upazila have been financially indebted or insolvent because of decreasing bazaars of pottery items. They have lost their working capitals. Most of them have already left their forefathers' profession and have shifted to other hard work including daily-based wage earnings.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, existing potters said, due to age changes, living adversities and in the face of technology-based expansion of melamine things manufacturing the traditional pottery sector has fallen into a survival crisis.

There was, once, huge demand of earth items and other utensils in entire Rajshahi. Local potters would made eye-catching items, such as pot, lamp, pitcher and toy.

Still people in many villages are using pottery utensils like frying pot and pitcher to check different diseases.

Targeting this demand of earthen items in such villages, the wheel of pottery machine is still continuing to roll in Nitpur Kumar (potter) Palli. But it is not in so vibrant manner.

Very recently the pottery activity has been coupled with other perennial problems including bad time, consumer price hike, fatigue and frustration. The industry has turned standstill.

Main reasons behind the abolishing of the pottery industry included low wage of potters, dearth of earth and fuel and marketing challenges.

Potters Sreelal Bihari Paal, Sree Sadhan Paal and Moni Paal of Nitpur Palpara said, 335 families of 365 ones of their Para have gone out to India. Now the remaining 30 families are still continuing the pottery profession.

They complained public representatives come to them on different occasions, but their lifestyle are yet to get any changes. They are not getting any governmental facilities.

If the government undertakes development steps for the sector, there will be a fresh demand of pottery items, and potter families will get lives changed, they said.











