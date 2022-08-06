Video
Home Countryside

Two die from snakebite in Natore, Joypurhat

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Our Correspondents

Two men have died from snakebites in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Joypurhat, on Wednesday.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A farmer died from snakebite in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Hashem Ali, 55, son of late Nazir Pramanik, a resident of Monpirit Village under Nagar Union in the upazila.
Nagar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mostafa Shamsuzzoha said Hashem Ali was harvesting jute in a field in the area at around 6pm.
At that time, a venomous snake bit him, which left the farmer critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Hashem dead, the UP chairman added.
JOYPURHAT: A young man, who was injured from snakebite in Panchbibi Upazila of the district, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) at dawn on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Nur Mohammad Babu, 22, son of Ukil Hossain, a resident of Purba Uchna Village under Dharanji Union in the upazila.
Dharanji UP Member Laizur Rahman said a venomous snake bit on the leg of Nur Mohammad Babu on Tuesday evening while he was returning home from a cropland, which left him critically injured.
The family members rescued him and rushed to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Nur Mohammad to the SZRMCH for better treatment.
Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH at dawn on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, the UP member added.


