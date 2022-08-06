12 people get life term in murder, rape cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced a total of 12 people to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder and rape cases in two districts- Mymensingh and Sherpur.

MYMENSINGH: A court in the district sentenced 11 people to life-term imprisonment for killing a local leader of Juba League in Tarakanda Upazila in 2011.

Judge Sabrina Ali of Mymensingh Additional District and Sessions Judge Second Court handed down the verdict in the presence of the defendants in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Nazirul Haque, Humayun, Shanto, Billal Hossain, Mofazzal Hossain, Shahin, Salim, Abul Kashem, Anwar, Shaheen and Kamal. All of them are residents of Tarati Village under Rampur Union in Tarakanda Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of Additional District and Sessions Judge Court Sanjeev Kumar Sarkar confirmed the matter, saying that two of the 13 accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proven.

According to the prosecution, Riaz Uddin Dulal, 40, was the former joint convenor of Tarakanda Upazila Juba League and chairman candidate for the then elections of No. 18 Rampur Union Parishad elections which was held on June 2, 2011. He lost the polls.

On the night of June 16 of that month, the accused attacked on Riaz Uddin while he was on his way to home from Kashiganj Bazar in Tarakanda. The accused hacked him with sharp weapons, leaving Riaz seriously injured.

Locals rescued Riaz Uddin Dulal with severe injuries and admitted him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH on June 22 in 2011 while undergoing treatment there.

Mofazzal Hossain, younger brother of the deceased, filed a murder case against Nazirul Haque Talukdar and 13 other accused with Tarakandi Police Station (PS) the next day.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on January 29, 2012 after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.

Advocate AHM Khalekuzzaman was the lawyer for the accused in the case. He said they will appeal to the High Court in this regard.

SHARIATPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a grocery shop-keeper to life-term imprisonment for raping a woman in Nalitabari Upazila in 2018.

Sherpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Akhataruzzaman passed the order in the afternoon.

The convict is Biplob Mia, 38, a resident of Nilampotti area in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

Another accused in the case was acquitted as the allegation brought against him was not proven.

Advocate Golam Kibria Bulu, PP of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Biplob raped the woman in 2018 when she was picking up empty bottles Taraganj Uttar Bazar area.

She was forced to hide the incident under threat.

The matter was known when she became pregnant. Later on, she disclosed the name of another person who allegedly raped her.

A case was filed with Nalitabari PS accusing two people on September 5, 2018.

Abdul Wares, investigating officer of the case, submitted a charge-sheet against the two accused to the court on June 15, 2020.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.











