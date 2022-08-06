Sheikh Kamal’s 73rd birth anniv observed in districts



Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, as the chief guest, speaking at a discussing meeting in the DC office conference room on Friday on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal. photo: observer

Sheikh Kamal, one of the prominent organizers of the Liberation War and noted sports and cultural personality, was born in Tungipara of Gopalganj on August 5, 1949.

He was martyred on August 15 in 1975 along with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and almost all of his family members at the age of 26.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Joypurhat, Khulna, Narsingdi, Rajshahi, Rangamati and Sirajganj.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Ziaul Haque placed a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal on the DC office premises in the town in the morning.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti, District Awami League (AL), Zilla Parishad, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Sadar Upazila Parishad and Bangbandhu Parishad also paid floral tribute to Sheikh Kamal there.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room at around 10am.

Additional DC (ADC) (General) Masum Ali Beg presided over the meeting.

DC Md Ziaul Haque, SP Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti, Zilla Parishad Administrator Dr Moqbul Hossain, District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu, its General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu and Former Commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Ruhul Amin Babul, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

In the afternoon, a friendly football match was arranged on Freedom Fighter (FF) Momtaz Uddin Stadium in the town to mark the day.

Besides, special prayers were also offered at different religious institutions in the district after Jum'a prayers.

Tree plantation programme was also held at different areas in the district in this connection.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the 73rd birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

In the morning around 9am, the officials of the district administration led by DC Oliur Rahman paid rich tribute to Sheikh Kamal through placing floral wreath to the portrait of the eldest son of Bangabandhu.

Then, district police led by SP Towhidul Islam, District AL, Sadar Upazila Parishad led by its Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Gaibandha Municipality led by its Mayor Matlubour Rahman and other socio-political and cultural organizations placed floral wreaths to the portrait of Sheikh Kamal in phases.

Later on, a discussion meeting on life and works of Sheikh Kamal was also held at the auditorium of Zila Shilpakala Academy in the town with ADC (General) Sadequr Rahman in the chair.

DC Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.

Additional SP (Finance and Admin) Abu Khayer, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir, Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman and renowned FF Mahmudul Haque Shajada, among others, also spoke at the event as special guests.

The speakers in their speech said Sheikh Kamal was born on August 5, 1949 at Tungipara in Gopalganj; he was a former executive member of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of AL.

Since his childhood, Kamal was very much enthusiastic about different sports including football, cricket, hockey and basket-ball, they also said.

Heroic FF Mahmudul Haque Shajada said Sheikh Kamal was commissioned in the Muktibahini after receiving training from the first war course in independent Bangladesh and served as ADC of General MAG Osmani, the commander-in-chief of the Liberation War in 1971.

After the country's independence, Sheikh Kamal retired from the army and paid attention to the study.

DC Oliur Rahman in his speech said Kamal was a master's final year examinee and a member of the Jatiya Chhatra League Central Committee, a wing of Bangladesh Krishak Sramik AL (BAKSAL), when he embraced martyrdom on August 15 in 1975 at the age of 26.

Apart from it, doa and milad mahfil were also held at the mosques of the district marking his birth anniversary.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, the district administration placed wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal on Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Moidan in the town at around 7am.

Then SP on behalf of police administration and District AL led by its President Zilla Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket paid tribute to Sheikh Kamal there.

Different government and non-government offices, and socio-cultural organizations also placed wreaths on the eldest son of Bangabandhu at that time.

District AL cut a cake at its office then to celebrate the day.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with District AL President Arifur Rahman Rocket in the chair.

District AL Joint GS Mir Rezaul Karim moderated the meeting.

Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Vice-presidents of District AL Golam Hakkani and Jahidul Alam Benu, District Mohila AL GS Sabina Chowdhury, and Mayor of Panchbibi Municipality Habibur Rahman Habib, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

KHULNA: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the city.

Khulna District administration organized the meeting.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present there as the chief guest while DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder presided over the programme.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, Administrator of Khulna Zilla Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur Rashid, SP Md Mahbub Hossain, GS of Khulna City Unit AL Babul Rana, Former Commander of City Unit Muktijoddha Command Council FF Alamgir Kabir and former President of Khulna Press Club SM Zahid Hossain, among others, also addressed the discussion meeting.

ADC (General) SM Sadekur Rahman delivered the welcome speech.

Sheikh Kamal was a very familiar cultural personality and sports organizer in the arena of sports and drama on Dhaka University campus, he said.

KCC Mayor also paid tributes to the portrait of valiant FF Captain Sheikh Kamal on his birth anniversary.

Besides, a doa mahfil was also held seeking blessing for the eternal peace praying to the Almighty to grant him and family members to Jannatul Ferdaus.

Later on, the KCC Mayor distributed tree saplings among players of different sports clubs on the Collectorate Building ground.

Meanwhile, KCC, and City and District Unit of AL organized various programmes marking the day.

Leaders and activists of AL paid tributes at the portrait of Sheikh Kamal at the Party Office followed by a discussion meeting and doa mahfil.

NARSINGDI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in Shibpur Upazila Parishad auditorium in the district at noon.

Lawmaker Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan Mohan addressed the programme as the chief guest while Shibpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jinia Jinnat was in the chair.

Shibpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Harunur Rashid, Upazila AL President Muhsin Nazir and its GS Shamsul Alam Bhuiyan, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later on, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal and tree saplings distributed among commoners.

RAJSHAHI: AL and its front organizations in the district observed the 73rd birth anniversary of Sheikh Kamal, on Friday in befitting manner.

To mark the day, leaders and workers of the party placed floral wreaths on the portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders on the party office premises in the city in the morning.

Later on, a discussion meeting on the life and works of Sheikh Kamal was held in the party office.

Besides, a milad mahfil was also arranged there.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held in the town in the morning with DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman in the chair.

SP Mir Modaccher Hossain, Additional District Magistrate Md Al Mamun Mia, ADC (Revenue) SM Ferdous Islam, FF Hazi Kamal Uddin, Rangamati Public College Principal Tasaddik Hossain Kabir, Journalist Sunil Kanti De, Scout Commissioner Md Nurul Absar and District Fisheries Officer Sreebas Chandra Das, among others, were also present at the programme.

With an initiative of Rangamati Youth Development Department, Tk 40,000 was distributed among each of nine organizations.

On behalf of the Forest Department, tree saplings were also distributed among different organizations.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal on the DC office premises in the town.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in Shaheed Shamsuddin Conference Room of the DC office in the district town.

DC Dr Faruque Ahmed presided over the meeting.

Lawmaker Dr Habibe Millat, SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, Deputy Director of Local Government Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain, ADC (General) Md Monir Hossain, District AL President Advocate KM Hossain Ali Hasan and its GS Abdus Samad Talukder, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portraits of Sheikh Kamal at around 9am.

Besides, special prayers were offered at different religious institutions in the district.

















