Illegal lifting of silica sand from hilly streams rampant



The silica sand lifted from Soon stream in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

It has been alleged that a local influential quarter was lifting the precious silica sand from these channels ignoring the government law.

This type of sand is high-valued. The demand is also high. That is why the quarter is trading off the natural sand.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of locals complained that the local administration was conducting some eyewash campaigns; before their reaching the spot, the lifters flee.

According to sources concerned, due to the unplanned and illegal silica sand lifting, local environment, crops and living houses are getting threatened. The government is missing revenue also.

A visit found piles of silica sand at Sunchhara, Dewchhara and other streams in the upazila. These sand piles are brought by trucks to other places damaging local roads.

Width of these streams is also getting widened for sand lifting.

Silica sand lifting was also seen at Kamarchhara, Languchhara, Dhamalichhara and other places.

The quarter has been continuing the sand lifting for a long time without taking lease from the government, the sources said.

Several dwellers of Alinagar Union, requesting anonymity, said silica sand worth Tk 20,000/25,000 is sold every day from Sunchhara stream.

One dweller Sipon Mia of Shamshernagar Union said the silica sand is lifted and brought by trucks secretly from Dewchhara stream. The local administration and some locals are silent against the sand trading quarter.

Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sifat Uddin said, campaign will be conducted in the streams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Md Mehedi Hasan gave assurance of taking measures against the illegal sand lifters.















KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 5: Unabated silica sand lifting from different hilly streams in Kamalganj Upazila of the district is taking place illegally and unplanned manner.It has been alleged that a local influential quarter was lifting the precious silica sand from these channels ignoring the government law.This type of sand is high-valued. The demand is also high. That is why the quarter is trading off the natural sand.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of locals complained that the local administration was conducting some eyewash campaigns; before their reaching the spot, the lifters flee.According to sources concerned, due to the unplanned and illegal silica sand lifting, local environment, crops and living houses are getting threatened. The government is missing revenue also.A visit found piles of silica sand at Sunchhara, Dewchhara and other streams in the upazila. These sand piles are brought by trucks to other places damaging local roads.Width of these streams is also getting widened for sand lifting.Silica sand lifting was also seen at Kamarchhara, Languchhara, Dhamalichhara and other places.The quarter has been continuing the sand lifting for a long time without taking lease from the government, the sources said.Several dwellers of Alinagar Union, requesting anonymity, said silica sand worth Tk 20,000/25,000 is sold every day from Sunchhara stream.One dweller Sipon Mia of Shamshernagar Union said the silica sand is lifted and brought by trucks secretly from Dewchhara stream. The local administration and some locals are silent against the sand trading quarter.Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sifat Uddin said, campaign will be conducted in the streams.Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Md Mehedi Hasan gave assurance of taking measures against the illegal sand lifters.