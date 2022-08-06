Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Illegal lifting of silica sand from hilly streams rampant

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Our Correspondent

The silica sand lifted from Soon stream in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

The silica sand lifted from Soon stream in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 5: Unabated silica sand lifting from different hilly streams in Kamalganj Upazila of the district is taking place illegally and unplanned manner.
It has been alleged that a local influential quarter was lifting the precious silica sand from these channels ignoring the government law.
This type of sand is high-valued. The demand is also high. That is why the quarter is trading off the natural sand.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of locals complained that the local administration was conducting some eyewash campaigns; before their reaching the spot, the lifters flee.
According to sources concerned, due to the unplanned and illegal silica sand lifting, local environment, crops and living houses are getting threatened. The government is missing revenue also.
A visit found piles of silica sand at Sunchhara, Dewchhara and other streams in the upazila. These sand piles are brought by trucks to other places damaging local roads.
Width of these streams is also getting widened for sand lifting.
Silica sand lifting was also seen at Kamarchhara, Languchhara, Dhamalichhara and other places.
The quarter has been continuing the sand lifting for a long time without taking lease from the government, the sources said.   
Several dwellers of Alinagar Union, requesting anonymity, said silica sand worth Tk 20,000/25,000 is sold every day from Sunchhara stream.  
One dweller Sipon Mia of Shamshernagar Union said the silica sand is lifted and brought by trucks secretly from Dewchhara stream. The local administration and some locals are silent against the sand trading quarter.
Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sifat Uddin said, campaign will be conducted in the streams.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Md Mehedi Hasan gave assurance of taking measures against the illegal sand lifters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jute growers get fair prices at Gurudaspur
Six killed, 25 injured in road mishaps
Man ‘commits suicide’ in Chattogram
Eleven people drown in eight districts
Porsha potters pass days in frustration
Two die from snakebite in Natore, Joypurhat
12 people get life term in murder, rape cases
Sheikh Kamal’s 73rd birth anniv observed in districts


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft