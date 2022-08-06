Video
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:07 AM
Home Countryside

Minor electrocuted at Bagatipara

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Aug 5: A two-and-a-half-year-old minor boy has been electrocuted in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Adil Hossain, son of Alep Hossain, a resident of Jogipara Village under Bagatipara Union in the upazila.
Bagatipara Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Member Mohammad Abdullah said Adil Hossain was playing beside a battery-run auto-van nearby the house in the area in the morning.
At that time, the minor boy came in contact with an electric wire of the charger of a battery-run auto-van accidentally, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, locals and the family members of Adil Hossain rescued the injured.
They, later, rushed critically injured Adil to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead on arrival, the UP member added.


