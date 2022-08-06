Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US declares Monkeypox a public health emergency  

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

WASHINGTON, Aug 5: The United States on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a move that should free up  new funds, assist in data gathering and allow the deployment of additional personnel in the fight against the disease.
"We're prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus," Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra said in a call.
The declaration, which is initially effective for 90 days but can be renewed, came as nationwide cases topped 6,600 on Thursday, around a quarter of them from New York state.
Experts believe the real number could be much higher in the current outbreak since the symptoms can be subtle, including single lesions.
The US has so far delivered some 600,000 JYNNEOS vaccines -- originally developed against monkeypox's related virus, smallpox -- but this number figure is still far short of the approximately 1.6 million people considered at highest risk and who need the vaccine most.
Some 99 percent of US cases have so far been among men who have sex with men, the Health and Human Services department said last week, and this is the population authorities are targeting in the national vaccination strategy.
In contrast to previous outbreaks in Africa, the virus is now predominantly spread through sexual activity -- but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says other routes are also possible, including sharing bedding, clothing, and prolonged face-to-face contact.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US declares Monkeypox a public health emergency  
Ukraine wants shipping safe passage deal to extend beyond grain
India-China talks held over concerns of Indian airspace breach
Canadian village razed by wildfire
US urges rejection of Myanmar junta ‘sham’ elections
Erdogan heads for high-stakes Putin talks on Ukraine, Syria
Ukraine army endangering civilians: Amnesty
China warns of temperature   rising faster than global average


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft