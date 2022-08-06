Canadian village razed by wildfire

REVELSTOKE, Aug 5: A year after a wildfire destroyed the western Canadian village of Lytton, residents, municipal leaders, and the British Columbia government are grappling with the slow and costly reality of future-proofing a community against climate change.

The remote village sits at the confluence of the Fraser and Thompson rivers in the high, dry mountains of interior B.C., making it a bullseye for fires and landslides. In June 2021, 90% of Lytton's structures burned down, a day after the village recorded Canada's hottest-ever temperature.

Now officials have a unique opportunity to rebuild an entire community from scratch using fire-safe materials and energy efficient building standards.

But long-term disaster mitigation plans and net-zero ambitions are running up against the realities of human impatience and reimbursement limits from insurers. Burned-out residents, many still living in temporary accommodation, want to rebuild homes and get on with their lives.

"There's a distinct difference between what would be ideal and what's realistic," said Tricia Thorpe, 61, who lost her home in the fire.

"I don't think anybody has a problem with building fire-smart, but they're trying to build a model village. They're talking about solar (panel) sidewalks."

As climate change intensifies the risk of destructive weather is rising, spurring focus on how communities are built.

Insured damage for severe weather events across Canada hit C$2.1 billion ($1.63 billion) last year, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), including C$102 million for the Lytton fire. Since 1983, Canadian insurers have averaged about C$934 million a year in severe weather-related losses.

The wrangling over how to restore Lytton highlights the messy reality of climate adaptation, and what costs and delays people are willing to endure to cut carbon emissions and mitigate fire risk.

In the 300-person village, some lofty ambitions have already been shelved in favor of rebuilding faster.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned that France is facing the "most severe drought" ever recorded in the country and announced the activation of a government crisis unit.

Borne said in a written statement on Friday that many areas in France are going through a "historic situation" as the country endures its third heatwave this summer.

"The exceptional drought we are currently experiencing is depriving many municipalities of water and is a tragedy for our farmers, our ecosystems and biodiversity," the statement said.

Weather forecasts suggest that the heat, which increases evaporation and water needs, could continue for the next 15 days, possibly making the situation even more worrying, the statement stressed.

The government's crisis unit will be in charge of monitoring the situation in the hardest-hit areas and coordinate measures like bringing drinking water to some places. REUTERS, AP









