Rains to drench the country

"Light to moderate showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," the Met department said in its weather bulletin on Friday.

The department has also predicted showers "at a few places over Dhaka and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country".

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the bulletin.

The Met office recorded the highest rainfall at 47mm in Sayedpur in 24 hours till 6pm on Thursday.

The highest temperature was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 25 degrees in Nikli of Kishoreganj, Sitakunda, of Chattogram and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. -UNB



