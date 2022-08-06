Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Malaria grips Jurachari, 388 cases in two months: Doctors

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Malaria grips Jurachari, 388 cases in two months: Doctors

Malaria grips Jurachari, 388 cases in two months: Doctors

RANGAMATI, Aug 5: Malaria has gripped an inaccessible hilly upazila of Rangamati district.
Jurachari upazila has seen as many as 388 cases of the vector-borne disease in the past two months, a sudden spurt that has put the local health authorities on high alert.
Caused by Plasmodium parasites, malaria affects over 200 million people worldwide annually. This is according to the World Health Organization.
According to the Jurachari upazila health complex authorities, some 265 people were infected with malaria in July. The figure was 123 in June.
Most of the victims were from the inaccessible Moidang and Dumdumya union parishads.
Ward members of Dumdumya union, Laxmi Lal Chakma and Kala Cokha Tanchainga, told UNB, "Every week, at least 7-8 cases of malaria are reported from here."
According to doctors, June and July usually see a spurt in malaria cases in the hilly region. "The situation may prevail till October," said Dr Ananya Chakma, upazila health and family planning officer. Samur Pangkhoa, headman of Dumdmya mouza, said, "In the last two years, malaria cases were low. However, this year, we are witnessing a rise in the cases."
Amar Shanti Chakma of Bagakhali Community Clinic, also said that the number of malaria cases are on the rise.
However, Dr Ananya allayed fears. "Even if malaria cases are increasing, there is no need to panic. We have adequate stock of medicines at the upazila health complex and community clinics." -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Great Barrier Reef sees record coral cover, but it is highly vulnerable
Rains to drench the country
Rajshahi farmers reap sound profit from banana farming
Poor transport system makes char residents’ life harder
Malaria grips Jurachari, 388 cases in two months: Doctors
50 flood-hit BRUR students get scholarships
Even simple exercise may help aging brain, study hints
NEWS


Latest News
Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island
Transport crisis in Dhaka
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids: Israel army
Two boys drown in Jhenaidah
Fuel price hike: Buses stay off roads in Chattogram
US: Ukraine war making 40m people go hungry
Global Covid cases surpass 587 million
China halts military, climate dialogue with US over Pelosi trip
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Petrol, diesel prices hiked
Most Read News
China sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan visit
Women empowerment ensures a promising future
13 killed, 40 injured in Thailand nightclub fire
Deaths at level crossings: How many will be too many?
Malaysia temporarily stops hiring foreign workers
Shaheda Begum passes away
‘Nothing is more powerful than an idea’
World's biggest arts festival opens in Scotland
China to hold fresh drills around Taiwan despite condemnation
Happy birthday dear Sheikh Kamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft