Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:05 AM
50 flood-hit BRUR students get scholarships

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Aug 5: Fifty flood-hit students of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) hailing from different districts of greater Rangpur region received Taka 1,000 each as scholarship on Thursday afternoon.
Prantik Foundation Bangladesh (PFB) with the financial support of Sacramento Area Bangladeshi American Association (SABAA) distributed the scholarship money in a function held at the administrative building of the university in the city.
Chief of PFB and Associate Professor of the Department of Management Studies of the university Dr. Rafiul Azam Nishar Khan presided over the function.
Dean of the Faculty of Arts of BRUR Professor Dr Tuhin Wadud, PFB Members and Associate Professors of the Department of Marketing Dr Mohammad Azizur Rahman and Dr Md Zahid Hossain and Director of the Office of External Affairs of the university Md Sabbir Ahmed Chowdhury attended the function.
Dr. Rafiul Azam said that since its inception, PFB has stood by the students of BRUR, Rangpur in times of crisis and expressed hope to continue to stand by them in the future.
"Our capacity is limited, but efforts are sincere and dreams are sky touching," he said, adding that PFB has been supporting the students of BRUR in various ways, including medical support, for the past few years.
The foundation also provided financial and food assistance to backward communities in the areas adjacent to the university during the Covid-19 pandemic period and food and livelihood support to flood victims.
"Besides, we distributed money and food items, including Iftar, Sahri and Eid gifts to fasting people, food assistance to small ethnic groups, distribution of food items to transgender people and winter clothes to cold-stricken people," he added.     -BSS


