Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:05 AM
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Sunjida Lima, Culinary Artiste

Sunjida Lima, Culinary Artiste

Gulab Jamun
Ingredients:
*    1 cup powdered milk
*    1 tbsp semolina
*    1 tbsp all-purpose flour
*    1tbsp ghee
*    1tsp baking powder
*    Pcs egg
*    Syrup
*    1 1/2 cups sugar
*    cups water
*    5 cardamom
*    1 tsp lemon juice

Methods:
1    Add powder milk in a separate bowl along with gee, baking powder, all-purpose flour,  semolina and egg
2    Mix then very softly
3    Create spherical shape with 2- inch diameter using your palm
4    Fry until golden brown
5    Boil water with sugar , cardamom and lemon juice
6    Turn off heat and add the fried dough into the syrup and allow it to soak for minimum 1 hour.



Super Easy Brownie
Ingredients:
*    3 egg
*    1/2 cups brown sugar
*    1/2 cups all-purpose flour
*    1/4 cups  cocoa powder
*    1/2 cups melted butter
*    1/2 tsp baking powder
*    one pinch salt    
*    1/2 cups melted chocolate

Methods:
1.    Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2.    Mix together  melted butter, melted chocolate and sugar. Add eggs and mix until well combined.
3.    Combine flower, Cocoa, baking powder and salt.
4.    Slowly add to the egg mixture until well combined
5.    Pour the batter into the pan and spread evenly.
6.    Back for 25 to 30 minutes or until the toothpick comes out with a few crumbs



