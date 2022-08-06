Video
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:05 AM
Life & Style

Fashion designer Saju receives 'Business Leadership Award'

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022
Life & Style Desk

Mesbah-ul-Alam Saju, founder and managing director of McCoy, a fashion designer, received the Business Leadership Award. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty handed over the award to Saju on the evening of July 30 at a five-star hotel in Dhaka. The award was given to Saju for outstanding contribution to fashion
Along with the reception, the event featured a fashion show with dresses designed by Mesbah-ul-Alam Saju. Shilpa Shetty was the chief guest at the event titled 'Mirror Present Business Leadership Award'.
He also performed at the event. Shahjahan Bhuiyan Raju, head of Mirror, said that we have given awards to those who have made successful and special contributions in various categories. Saju has previously received awards from various organizations for his individuality in fashion design.


