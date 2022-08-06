

Bangladesh ‘Hair and Beauty Expo 2022’ in Oct

'HAIR and BEAUTY EXPO 2022' jointly organized by Asian Expo & Conference and Beauty Services Owners Association of Bangladesh (BOSAB), an exhibition and conference on beauty salon industry, was launched in a Hotel in Dhaka, recently.

However in this exhibition it would exhibiting different kind of hair and salon products, cosmetics and toiletries, nail products, nail care, nail tools and accessories, spa products, salon and spa equipment, furniture, accessories and furnishing Cosmetology and aesthetics machines and also hair styling and beauty services products and technology and allied industries (forward and backward linkage) for beauty and salon industries.

The three-day long event will showcase hair styling and beauty services products and technology and allied industries (forward and backward linkage),according to a statement. The expo will help raise the awareness on country's growing beauty and salon industry.

Syed Mahabubul Alam, CEO and Founder, Asian Expo and Conference, Spoke about the tradeshow and said this exposition would create a new era of customer services for beauty and salon industry and also show a new technologies for this sector.

Kaniz Almas Khan, President, Beauty Services Owners Association of Bangladesh (BOSAB), said the sector which pays high value tax to the government and also empowering woman with standard salaries as a graduated woman with a short length of training and skill set. In Backward linkage it has a huge potentiality for cosmetic manufacturing opportunity connected with this huge service industry.











