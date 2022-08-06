Meta Moina launched in Dubai

Video
Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:04 AM
Home Women's Own

Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Women\'s Own Desk

Meta Moina, Bangladesh's first ever fashion NFTs, was launched  recently in Dubai, says a press release.
The launch event and exhibition was held at Art in Space and presented NFTs with Morrow Collective. The exhibition included fashion and art NFTs, which were presented in a combination of augmented reality and physical pieces.
Meta Moina launched with 7 NFTs, which included two fashion NFTs of jewellery by designer Niharika Momtaz and five art NFTs by artist Fareha Zeba, artist  Harun ar Rashid Tutul, photographer Habiba Nowrose, and animator Afroza Hossain Sara.
Meta Moina was founded by Bangladeshi designer, art aficionado and entrepreneur, Niharika Momtaz.
