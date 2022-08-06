

Meta Moina launched in Dubai

The launch event and exhibition was held at Art in Space and presented NFTs with Morrow Collective. The exhibition included fashion and art NFTs, which were presented in a combination of augmented reality and physical pieces.

Meta Moina launched with 7 NFTs, which included two fashion NFTs of jewellery by designer Niharika Momtaz and five art NFTs by artist Fareha Zeba, artist Harun ar Rashid Tutul, photographer Habiba Nowrose, and animator Afroza Hossain Sara.

Meta Moina was founded by Bangladeshi designer, art aficionado and entrepreneur, Niharika Momtaz.

