The Queen has a new hairstyle for the summer

Saturday, 6 August, 2022, 11:04 AM
Published : Saturday, 6 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

The Queen has been spotted with a new look. In photos shared on Wednesday by the official Instagram page of the royal family, the British monarch is seen sporting a shorter hair-do as she greets the Governor of New South Wales, Margaret Beazley, at Windsor Castle, England.


It is a subtle change from the longer, looser curls many associate Queen Elizabeth II with, but it was still detected by the public who were quick to comment on the post. "The Queen looks wonderful! Her new summer hairdo looks perfect," one user wrote. "Love your new hairstyle, your Majesty," posted another. "I love the Queen's new hairstyle!!!"

Her Majesty has pared down her public appearances after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021. Earlier this year, at the age of 95, the Queen tested positive for Covid-19 which, she revealed to the Royal London Hospital during a virtual visit, left her "very tired and exhausted." During her Jubilee celebrations at the beginning of the month, commemorating 75 years on the throne with four days of festivities, the monarch was only seen twice. And when such glimpses are rare, supporters seem pleased to receive any visual update.
The Queen first debuted her new hair at an engagement with the Archbishop of Canterbury earlier in the week, though the change is more noticeable in the photo of her meeting with Beazley. She wore two very summery, floral frocks for each occasion: One pink and white rose patterned dress and another bright yellow ensemble with blue cornflowers.
On-lookers have long enjoyed deciphering the Queen's image -- from reading into her choice of brooch to dissecting her sartorial color palette, her styling seldom goes unnoticed. But everything is deliberate, according to royal fashion adviser Angela Kelly. "Our role as her dressers is to ensure that Her Majesty is appropriately attired for each occasion," Kelly wrote in her 2019 monarch-approved memoir, "The Other Side of the Coin."
Kelly also revealed that during the pandemic, she had to moonlight as the Queen's hairstylist -- washing, setting and styling the royal locks while salons were in lockdown. It was so high-pressure, Kelly recalls often abandoning the task for a gin and tonic. "So while The Queen was under the dryer I said to her, 'I'm off for a stiff drink because this is so stressful, getting it just right for you,''' she wrote.    -CNN


