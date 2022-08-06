

Children at stake in climate change

But in addressing the issue stemmed from climate change, kids shouldn't be seen as helpless spectators. They must participate in finding solutions because they provide important knowledge, perspectives, and ideas about how we can more effectively combat and prepare for climate change.

Already, the rights and welfare of children are being directly threatened by climate change. One billion children, or almost half of all children worldwide are at "very high risk". They are exposed to several climate shocks with poor access to services that would help them become more resilient. Today's three-year-old kids will grow up in a planet of extreme weather state. The worst brunt of climate change including wildfires, floods, droughts, and hurricanes, will jolt the world in next ten years.

Young individuals who have been displaced are among those who are most vulnerable to these effects. Yetthey have the fewest resources to deal with them. These kids are frequently left out of initiatives to promote resilience, participatory planning, and youth-led climate change decision-making ultimatelykeeping them ignorant of their unexposed potential.

The effects of both slow-onset environmental degradation and sudden-onset disasters have contributed to the mobility of millions of children worldwide. An estimated 9.8 million youngsters were internally displaced due to weather in 2020 alone.

It is clearly obvious that migration will continue to be a strategy for adaptation, especially for young people, even with significant effort being made to lessen the effects of climate change. This is especially true when war and instability mix with climate changeobstructing economic prospects.

Migration can allow young people, in particular with the chance to follow their goals, develop their skill sets, and contribute where they go. However, there are few options for cross-border travel that is both safe and legal for individuals at extreme climate change risks.

Even though domestic movement constitutes the majority of climatic mobility, environmental migrants' rights are sometimes not recognized or protected by immigration regulations. Many children are left stranded with nowhere to go since it is unlikely that many persons displaced by climate change will meet the legal requirements or other requirements for employment-based, family-based, or humanitarian admittance to destination countries.

Having adapted to climate change themselves, young people uprooted in the context of climate change have critical skills, experience and ideas needed by societies everywhere. They can play a key role in addressing climate-related risks by exercising their views, opinions and concerns, identifying and working on solutions, and promoting environmentally sustainable lifestyles - setting an example for their communities.

Our success in empowering young people will depend on the choices we make today and in the coming years. The window to prepare for the impacts of climate change is closing quickly, but prioritizing the following urgent actions - developed with and for young people - could lead to better outcomes for children, their communities and countries - now and in the years to come.











