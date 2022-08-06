



Unshackling India

In their new book, Unshackling India: Hard Truths and Clear Choices for Economic Revival, Ajay Chhibber and Salman Anees Soz bring sharp insights to these economic policy debates. The authors have curated wide-ranging research on each theme and argued for their preferred way of changing the status quo. The book is divided into five parts: Changing the role of the state; Building the foundations: developing human capital; Freeing markets and unleashing competitiveness; Re-engineering the economy, and Planning for the future. It concludes with the chapter, 'The economy India deserves'.

Spreading itself thin: The key message is that the state, although not too large relative to the size of the country, has ended up spreading itself thin by taking up too many things to do. It lacks the capacity to do all these things well, so Indians end up with poor governance and delivery of essential public services. Reforming the state to reduce its reach, therefore, is essential to unshackling India. "The size of the state is small because it has too few judges, police officers, teachers, doctors and so on." The authors argue for reorienting the state's focus. It has to retreat from a lot of things it does, such as by privatising public sector enterprises, and do a better job of providing health, education and safety nets.

The authors report that the 12 companies fully privatised by the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, including Maruti and VSNL, are performing a lot better under their new owners. On financial parameters, they are also outperforming the Navratnas that remain government-owned. "There seems to be no reason to run these as public companies except to provide employment to a small number of people and to be able to provide managerial positions to party members once any new government comes into power." The book scores on presenting the hard truths in a way that brings out the cost India is paying for making poor policy choices starkly. But are the choices that clear?

State of dependence: The authors are optimistic that India can get this and the other reforms they outline done in the next 25 years to become a genuinely developed economy by 2047, hundred years after Independence. It's not clear where the authors draw the optimism from. Yes, India has tremendous potential, but doing all they recommend too requires capacity, which the state has a shambolic record on. The growing list of reforms that remain unfinished, half-baked, aborted, and untouched and pending, or poorly implemented, speaks for itself.

There's of course the question of who in India wants to be unshackled? Indians, it can be argued, stubbornly don't want to be weaned away from the state. Farmers want to sell their produce to government at legal minimum support prices. The young want jobs in government. Households want governments to pay for their electricity, water supplies and whatever else on offer. Industry wants government to build infrastructure and take over the loans they can't repay. The default response for Indians in every situation is to look to the government. Isn't that where bureaucrats and their political bosses draw power and legitimacy from? These are questions that the authors do not tackle head on.

Courtesy: THE HINDU













