

Lipstick

Sayem works in an MNC in Dhaka. He and Shelly slowly started talking on the mobile phone. The two families fixed the wedding date after three months. One day, after informing the family, the two went to a restaurant to meet alone, only themselves. After that, Shelley was asked her favorite color, and she replied white. And she also said she had a wish; she would wear her favorite-colored saree at the wedding.

Sayem agreed with a smile. But at the same time, he threw a condition towards her. "I will buy a white saree, but you have to do something for me too," said Sayem, "I have noticed that you dress very simple, and I also like being simple. However, I love the color red, but since you won't wear a red saree, what you have to do for me instead is put on red lipstick every day from now on."

Shelly replied with a smile, 'lipstick? But I don't wear lipstick.'

"You don't use it for a long time, it's good, but you must use it from now on." Sayem pretends to be serious, fakely.

"Well, let's see," said Shelley, shaking her head.

'No, no, don't see it; you have to put it on' said Sayem.

"Okay, okay, I'll put it on," says Shelly with a smile.

After that day, they met about four to five times but without informing the family. They kept talking on the phone the whole night.

One morning, Shelly's mother called her and said, "From now on, always practice wearing earrings. After my marriage, my in-laws would wake up every morning, come to my room, and ask, 'Why don't you wear this, that? Why don't you wear it?' I used to get a headache.

Oof, what a day they were," said Shelly's mother, 'and you will be the elder bride of that house; you will have many responsibilities. It would help if you were tip-top at all times.

Shelly doesn't respond. She shakes her head.

Shelly's habit is like this for her father. Since childhood, her father never agreed with Shelly and her sisters to pierce their noses and ears. He always said something strange. "There is no need to pierce my girls with such a beautiful face; there is no point in making a good face ugly like this." Hearing this, her mother would get angry again. She used to say, "Girls' life, after marriage, girls' noses and ears don't look good without ornaments." So her mother took her to a nearby parlor one day and pierced Shelly's ears.

Being like this since childhood, now Shelly has such another habit that she does not like to wear anything gorgeous. If she wears a necklace or chain, she feels something falls in her throat; she feels uneasy, like a noose.

Shelly's school uniform was also simple. White dress, navy blue belt, white socks up to the knees, and two straight combs tied tightly with a red ribbon on the head. And there were black colored shoes. Those look like boys' type. It had to be polished and kept shiny all the time.

So, Shelly could not leave the habit of being naive in school life. Even after so many years. The school principal used to say it is good to have the same shoes for boys and girls. Due to this, girls cannot do any other fashion or style in school. Everyone's uniform should also look the same. Shelly's school was so strict in these matters that each class had a separate class monitor to check the dress. Their job was to attend a class every day and check everyone's dresses. The rule was that the dress should be below the knee so that no knee could be seen. Those whose frocks were short or whose knees could be seen were sent home to the school's sewing room, where girls of different classes learned to sew. They used to make the dress long.

It is punishment. Once a girl came to school wearing a short dress and was caught red-handed by the principal. Then the girl was given leave from school for a week as punishment. Later the girl's father came and wrote to the principal and sent the girl back to school. Since then, the rest were in more fear.

Not only school but Shelly's college was tough too. And being good at studies and quick in conversation, Shelley was made a college prefect. That's why she always had to be tidy in her college uniform. Once, one of her friends said, "Shelley, I have bought a new lipstick from Lakme.

Will you try it?" Shelley disagreed. Her friend says again, "Hey, what's wrong with you? Don't worry about Principal Ma'am. Everyone has grown up, now we can put Lipstick". Hearing this, Shelly puts lipstick on her lips to keep her friend's mind. But their luck was not so favorable to them. A peon came and told them - Principal ma'am called her and some other girls for some work in the auditorium. Shelly forgot to wipe her lips while going there in a hurry, but remember going in front of Ma'am. By then, it was too late. Ma'am was reading a paper, the glasses on her nose.

When the girls came in front of the principal and greeted her, she looked at everyone through her glasses. Bowing her head and replied with a gesture, then she started reading the paper in her hand again. Suddenly, the principal thought, Shelly's face seemed to change. So she looked carefully at Shelly and understood the change. On the other side, Shelly's heartbeats were increasing due to fear.

Ma'am stood up, came forward, and, taking out a tissue paper from the small purse slung over her shoulder, pointed to the washroom without saying anything to Shelly; this was Shelly's first mistake, so she didn't say anything to her. But even if she didn't say anything, Shelly's hands and feet were frozen with fear. She ran to the bathroom with a tissue from her principal's hand and washed her lips with soap.

When Shelly returned in front of the principal after cleaning her lips and washing her face, ma'am smiled and said, "You look good without lipstick. Don't use makeup; it will damage your skin; you are beautiful without makeup." The first day when Shelly went out to meet Sayem, Shelly remembered this story after hearing about the lipstick on her lips.

The wedding day is approaching.

Many people in the family disagreed, but seeing Shelly's wishes, Sayem gave a gorgeous white silk saree for the wedding, with thin golden embroidery, chumki work, and a four-inch golden border. Shelly liked the saree very much. Everyone suggested Shelly not wear such a simple saree for the wedding, to wear some gorgeous worked saree of a different color. But everyone lost to Shelly's insistence. The wedding reception was at a community center in Dhanmondi. The elder daughter of her parents left everyone in tears and went to Sayem's small family.

Sayem has two younger brothers, one in college and one in university apart from Mom and dad. Sayem has no sister. After the wedding ceremony and reaching Sayem's house, the newlyweds were seated in the drawing room. The house is buzzing with other relatives. Everyone was tired. They talked for a long time with the new member of the house. After a while, Shelly's mother-in-law came and said to take the new bride to the room. Even so, no one's story stops. At that time, Sayem's other brother said, "Come on, sister, let me show you your room," and prepared to take Shelly's hand. That's when Sayem's younger brother shouted, "Stop, let go of my sister-in-law's hand, or I will beat you so bad, you'll get mad," and everyone laughed. Shelley laughed the most.

"Isn't it a movie dialogue?" Shelley asks with a smile.

"Oh no, sister, this is my unique dialogue; people imitate me," says Sayem's younger brother, fixing his hair with an expression of a hero. Shelly started laughing more. She had a lot of fun. She stood up smiling, but suddenly her vision became dark. "I can't see anything," said Shelley, fainting.

Shelly opened her eyes after about a day. But when she opened her eyes, she could not see anything. She screamed. That's when Shelly's mother and Sayem came forward from the side, sitting next to her.

"Mom, I can't see," cried Shelley.

Shelly's mother is also crying. "The doctor came; he said it will be fine soon," she cried even louder because Shelley's vision is not likely to return. She has Ischemia. The doctor said, when this disease occurs, the blood circulation around the eyes stops. Oxygen does not reach the retina. It can happen to anyone suddenly; this happened to Shelly while laughing a lot on the wedding night. It is not right that these patients' eyesight does not return. However, the doctors said that since both of Shelly's eyes are affected, it is unlikely to be fixed.

A long time has passed since that incident. Shelly is very good at her in-laws' house. Everyone cares a lot; Sayem gives the most support.

'Your life is ruined, isn't it? You had a blind woman as your wife.' Shelly wakes up one morning and asks Sayem.

"Your eyes will be fine soon," Sayem hugged Shelly, "But you didn't keep my word yesterday."

"What?" Shelley was surprised.

"Didn't I say? Always put on lipstick? Yesterday I came from the office and saw that you did not put lipstick."

Shelly laughs hearing this. Sayem also laughs with her. Two sit side by side.















